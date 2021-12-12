Tech

If Xiaomi CyberDog away is tempting, then you will love its mini version

When it comes to gadgets from the Chinese house, the crowdfunding platform Xiaomi YouPin is practically unattainable: today he presents us with a very cute one CyberDog Mini dedicated to the little ones (even if it is a device to be mounted, so adult supervision is required). And thanks to AliExpress the mechanical dog is also available for us and is already on sale.

Xiaomi YouPin presents a nice CyberDog Mini for the little ones

Educational and fun, the CyberDog Mini Comes from Xiaomi YouPin and is clearly inspired by the model of Lei Jun’s company launched some time ago (and, of course, by the Boston Dynamics “creature”). In the case of these two mechanical dogs, these are serious devices, offered at not exactly affordable figures: the Xiaomi version was launched on the market at around € 1,300 (only in China), while the model of the US company is simply unattainable. In the case of our little friend launched on Xiaomi YouPin, it is a nice little robot from to assemble. The mechanical dog measures 12 x 7.5 x 6 cm, can walk on all fours and is powered by power solar. Practical and educational for the little ones!

The sympathetic CyberDog mini was launched on Xiaomi YouPin but it also arrives for us Westerners thanks to AliExpress: below you will find the link to the purchase. If you don’t see the box below correctly, try disabling AdBlock.

http: // CyberDog% 20Mini% 20 (by% 20assemble)% 20Xiaomi% 20YouPin% 20 |% 20AliExpress

APPLY ALSO SELLER COUPON – AliExpress Standard Shipping 2.3 €


