“If you accept, I travel” – Publimetro Chile

Agustín Maluenda surprised the members of the program “Mas Vivi que Nunca” this afternoon by confessing that after learning of Shakira’s mediatic love break with Gerard Piqué, he played it with an unexpected proposal to the Colombian singer.

Maluenda, known in the circus environment as the “Pastelito” clown, was the guest this Friday in the space hosted by Vivi Kreutzberger, a program where he recalled the particular episode in the “Brígida Question” section.

“Is it true that you wrote to Shakira on Instagram to have a coffee with you?” It was the unusual query made to the winner of the first season of “The Covers”, and to the surprise of everyone in the studio, the circus artist responded with a categorical “yes, it’s true”.

Pastelito’s proposal to Shakira

“As soon as I found out I was single, I told my wife: ‘I’m going to write to Shakira because I love her, she’s the woman of my dreams. I am going to write to her if she accepts a coffee, if she accepts I will travel and have a coffee with her”, confessed Maluenda, who revealed that he even found the full support of his wife, who encouraged him to send the message to the Colombian singer.

To testify to his daring move, Cupcake showed the DM he sent to the coffee artist.

READ MORE: Circo Pastelito would owe $4 million for negligence: an iron fell on a child in the face

Hello Shakira. I’m Agustín Maluenda, the Pastelito clown from Chile. Would you like to go out for coffee, just as friends because I’m married? Maluenda wrote to him, who later, and as expected, acknowledged that the singer never answered him.

In any case, he indicated not to lose hope, especially considering that with his wife they agreed that in the event that one of them managed to meet the “man” or “woman of their dreams”, they would not deny each other.

Pastelito showed the message he sent to Shakira on the Vivi Kreutzberger show. Source: Instagram.

“My wife tells me that when the woman of my dreams answers, she will give me permission because she tells me that this life is only one”, explained the artist, who to end the song acknowledged having three platonic loves: the singer Shakira, the actress Scarlett Johansson and the TV+ panelist, Daniela Nicolás.