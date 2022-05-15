If you are allergic to pollen, add these foods to your diet to reduce symptoms (but avoid these fruits)

There are some foods to add to your diet (and others to avoid) to help reduce the symptoms of seasonal allergies.

There are some changes to your diet if you have allergies and want to avoid adverse reactions. The seasonal allergies typical of the spring and summer seasons develop when the immune system overreacts to allergens, such as plant pollen, causing a lot of congestion, sneezing and itching. (Read also: Natural antihistamines: the 10 most effective foods and remedies for allergies)

In addition to therapies that include drugs and medicines, allergies can also be countered through lifestyle changes, such as adding certain foods to the diet which could actually help relieve symptoms such as runny nose and watery eyes. From reducing inflammation to strengthening the immune system, there are a number of foods that can help mitigate the miseries of seasonal allergies. Let’s see some of them.

Ginger

Many of the unpleasant allergy symptoms result from inflammatory problems, such as swelling and irritation of the nasal passages, eyes, and throat. The ginger can help reduce these symptoms naturally. It has been shown to contain antioxidant and anti-inflammatory phytochemicals. Experts are then exploring how these compounds can be helpful in fighting seasonal allergies. In a 2016 animal study, ginger was able to suppress the production of pro-inflammatory proteins in the blood of mice, which led to a reduction in allergy symptoms.

Bee pollen

The bee pollen it is not only food for bees, it is also edible for humans. This blend of enzymes, nectar, honey, flower pollen, and wax is often sold as a cure for allergies and cold symptoms. Scientific research shows that bee pollen can have anti-inflammatory, antifungal and antimicrobial properties and also prevent allergic reactions.

Bee pollen is sold as small balls with a sweet and sour taste, which can be added to yogurt or smoothies.

Berries

Berries and berries are full of vitamin C, which is helpful in preventing the common cold and allergic symptoms, such as allergic rhinitis and upper respiratory tract irritation (often caused by pollen itself). So, during allergy season, feel free to stock up on high-vitamin C red fruits like sweet pepper and berries. (Read also: These are the unsuspecting fruits and vegetables that have much more vitamin C than an orange)

Turmeric

There turmeric has powerful anti-inflammatory properties, linked to reducing the symptoms of many diseases and useful in minimizing the swelling and irritation caused by allergic rhinitis. Although turmeric’s effects on seasonal allergies have not been thoroughly studied in humans, animal studies are promising. One of these showed that treating the mice with turmeric reduced their allergic response.

Tomatoes

THE tomatoes are another rich source of vitamin C, a medium-sized tomato, in fact, contains about 26% of the recommended daily value.

Additionally, tomatoes contain lycopene, another antioxidant compound that helps fight inflammation. Lycopene is more easily absorbed by the body when cooked.

Onions

The onions they are an excellent natural source of quercetin, a flavonoid also sold as a dietary supplement. Some research suggests that quercetin acts as a natural antihistamine, reducing the symptoms of seasonal allergies. Since onions also contain a host of other anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compounds, you can’t go wrong with including them in your diet during allergy season.

Remember that cooking can reduce the amount of quercetin, so for maximum impact you should eat them raw.

Dried fruit

There dried fruit like the nuts contain high amounts of magnesium, which is useful for helping you breathe better. Just think people with asthma often have low magnesium levels. Add them to your diet to clear the airways.

Avoid eating apples and these 10 fruits

The apples they are to be avoided if you have seasonal allergies, as they can make the situation worse due to similar allergens that are present in both this particular fruit and pollen.

Same goes for these 10 fruits:

Follow us on Telegram | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Youtube

On allergies, you may also be interested in: