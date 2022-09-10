If you are interested in knowing how the 70 years of the reign of Elizabeth II were, you have to see “The Crown” on the Netflix platform.

In a recent publication of the Spanish media Confilegal the article «If you are interested in knowing how the 70 years of the reign of Elizabeth II were, you have to see «The Crown», on Netflix».

“The Crown” (The Crown) is, without a doubt, one of the best television series that have ever been made about the “royals”, as the British Royal family is called in the United Kingdom. It has been multiple awarded both in the United Kingdom and in the United States.

Its axis is precisely Isabel II. And, on many occasions, it is not friendly. But it is a fairly credible approximation to the recently deceased monarch, 96 years old, and that she has reigned for more than 70 years. Also, she is very entertaining.

Created and written by Peter Morgan and produced by Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix, “The Crown” has its origins in Morgan’s film “The Queen” and his play, “The Audience” (2013).

The first season covers the period from the marriage of Isabel and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh – who died last year – in 1947, until the disintegration of the engagement of his sister, Princess Daisy flowerwith the captain Peter Townsend, in 1955. It does not avoid the duke’s revels and his night outings.

Nor the difficult relationship with his uncle, the Duke of Windsor, before Edward VIII, former King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and its Overseas Dominions, King of Ireland and Emperor of India – those were the titles held by the monarch at that time – who abdicated on December 11, 1936 in order to marry the American divorcee Wallis Simpson; It was a time when those things were not possible.

Edward VIII’s reign lasted barely a year. he succeeded George VIfather of Isabel II, who reigned the following 16 years.

The second season covers the period from the Suez crisis in 1956 to the retirement of the prime minister. Harold Macmillanin 1963, and the birth of Prince Edward, in 1964.

The third season goes from 1964 to 1977, including the two periods, as prime minister, of Harold Wilsonlabour, and the presentation of Camilla Rosemary Shand –the great love of the new king, Charles III–, now Camilla of Cornwall, queen consort of the United Kingdom.

The fourth covers the mandate of Margaret Thatcherinterpreted by Gillian Anderson (“The X Files”; beware, it is even difficult to recognize) and the entrance on the scene of Lady Diana Spencera young girl who does not fit in with the heir to the crown.

It is a raw season, very raw, in which the wedding and marriage of Carlos with Lady Di, the births of the princes William Y Enrique. The season ends with Diana realizing that her marriage has no future.

Elizabeth II is played, in her first two seasons, by Claire Foy (“Millennium: What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” as Lisbeth Salander), beside matt smithlike the prince Philip (it is Daemon Targaryens is the “Game of Thrones” prequel, “House of the Dragon,” now on screen), and vanessa kirby like the princess Daisy flower.

In the second and third season Olivia Coleman takes over as queen, a mature queen. Tobias Menzies takes on the role of Prince Philip and Helena Bonham Carter (who played lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyonmother of Elizabeth II in the celebrated film “The King’s Speech”) assumes the role of the princess Margaret.

The television series was shot at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, and on location throughout the UK and internationally.

The first season premiered on Netflix on November 4, 2016, the second on December 8, 2017, and the third on November 17, 2019. The fourth season premiered on November 15, 2020, and the fifth will arrive at some point. of this year.

“The Crown” was widely praised by the British press, although it also had its critics. The London conservative newspaper The Telegraph described it as “the best soap opera on television” and gave it a rating of 5 out of 5.