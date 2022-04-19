If you are looking for a 5G mobile, this Xiaomi plummets its price

This Xiaomi 11 presents a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay . Its resolution is 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, with a screen density of 402 pixels per inch and its aspect ratio is 20:9. Its refresh rate is up to 90 Hz and the touch sampling rate is 240 Hz.

The recent launch of the Xiaomi 12 has caused a collapse in the price of previous models. That is why today you can get the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G with a discount.

It presents more realistic colors with the DCI-P3 gamut in combination with 10-bit color depth and TrueColor technology, which displays accurate colors. All this with HDR 10+ compatibility.

The elegant design of the mobile starts from the screen, as it includes narrow bezels of 1.88 mm, with symmetrical sides and tops and ultra-thin with a minimum width to achieve a greater viewing area.

Inside it is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G processor, manufactured with 5nm process technology, it has the 6th generation AI engine. Its RAM is 8 GB LPDDR4X, the largest available capacity and its UFS 2.2 storage of up to 128 GB.

triple rear camera

The camera module only protrudes 1.77mm from the rest of the body, providing a compact and balanced look, along with the halo ring that surrounds the main camera and adds a touch of style.

Obviously, these aesthetic details are not its only argument in favor, but its triple rear camera module will have everything you need in your day-to-day photos. The main camera is 64 MP, with focal aperture f/1.79. In addition, it has an 8 MP wide-angle camera with a 119° field of view and another depth camera with double the magnification of normal macro lenses. To complete the set, the 20 MP front camera will take you some great selfies.

In order not to drain the battery with so many photos or any other activity, its battery is 4250 mAhwith 33W fast charge.

Thanks to the Xiaomi Fan Festival, you can get it at a reduced price of 249 euros instead of the usual 400. To this you can add the XFF2022 discount coupon and you will have an additional 20 euros discount, leaving some irresistible 229 euros with free shipping.

