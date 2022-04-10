If you are looking for a cheap and easy to repair Samsung mobile, this is the model you have to buy

Share

The Samsung Galaxy A13 4G costs less than 200 euros and has a repairability index of 8 out of 10.

Samsung presented its new economic terminal within the Galaxy A range at the end of last year, the Galaxy A13 5G, and recently launched a version of this same terminal with LTE connectivity, a Samsung Galaxy A13 4G that has better cameras and more battery than its predecessor.

But not only that, because if you are looking for a Samsung mobile that is cheap and, in addition, easy to repair, precisely the Samsung Galaxy A13 4G is the model that you have to buy. Read on and we’ll explain why.

The Samsung Galaxy A13 4G has one of the highest repairability scores on the market

As the guys from the specialized medium SamMobile tell us, the Samsung Galaxy A13 4G is now available for purchase in France and one of the selling points of this device that the Korean brand is using in the European country, in addition to its low cost (199 euros), is its high rate of reparability which is 8 out of 10.

Even though Samsung has not clarified what is the exact scale that has been used to calculate this repairability scoreWhat is clear is that the terminal is much easier to repair than its new flagships, the Samsung Galaxy S22.

This is part of a global strategy of the Korean firm that aims to improve your image in terms of repairability and sustainabilitybut above all prepare for the new changes that the European Parliament wants to introduce in this area, such as the ban on mounting batteries with stickers.

In this sense, other decisions that the Korean manufacturer has recently taken to improve the repairability and sustainability of its devices is use recycled fishing nets in the manufacture of the plastic components of their smartphones and partner with iFixit to create a self-repair service for its Galaxy terminals that will start operating this summer.

