If you are looking for something very cheap, this Xiaomi is a success

The Chinese smartphone has what it needs to perform on a day-to-day basis and its price is very reasonable.

You can take one of the cheapest Xiaomi at a discount. The Redmi 9C is within your reach for only 98 euros in its global version, which is accompanied by 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. You can receive it wherever you live fast and safewith a free shipping from Spain.

The Chinese mobile arrives with a 6.5-inch screenone of the MediaTek processors and a battery that reaches 5,000mAh. if you are looking for something very cheap that can accompany you on a day-to-day basisthis Redmi 9C is a purchase that you should consider.

Buy on AliExpress: Redmi 9C

Buy one of the cheapest Xiaomi at a discount

The Redmi 9C is a mobile that meets all the basics. arrive with a current designa good processor like the MediaTek Helio G35, 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. If you need more space, you can always expand it with microSD cards.

The Xiaomi device has a 6.53-inch IPS panel and HD + resolution. We are talking about a smartphone made of plastic, and this does not have to be bad, it is comfortable in the hand, light and better resistant to shocks.

MediaTek Helio G35

3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory

6.53″ HD+ IPS display

5,000mAh battery

3.5mm jack, FM Radio, NFC and 3 cameras

The 3 cameras on its rear will allow you to take more than decent photographs: it incorporates a 13 megapixel main sensora macro sensing of 2 megapixels and a sensor for the portrait mode which repeats with 2 megapixels.

We do not forget its battery, which reaches 5,000mAh. Considering that your hardware is not very demanding, you can enjoy hours and hours of use, it will not let you down. The Chinese smartphone also has a headphone jack and FM radio.

As we have said, the Xiaomi smartphone will fulfill those applications that you use every day, it will offer you a good experience. Bearing in mind that you can take it for less than 100 euros, It is a purchase to which you can put very few hitches.

