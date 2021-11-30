If you are over 60 you should give up on these 5 habits, according to science

After 60, according to science, we should give up some old habits. This is because it is a crucial age and taking care of your health at this stage can really make a difference.

Maybe when we were young we used to use some drugs with a certain lightness, we practiced certain types of physical activity (or on the contrary we were sedentary) or we still didn’t worry about the appearance of joint pain.

At the threshold of 60, however, all this is certainly to be reviewed. So let’s find out point by point what to pay attention to.

Using pain relievers too lightly

Some young people abuse NSAIDs (such as aspirin for example) which are also useful for recovering from a hangover or relieving headaches or other pains after a hard day at work. After a certain age, however, we should be more careful to use drugs too lightly (even common ones), always talking about them first with the doctors.

In fact, NSAIDs are one of the most common causes of adverse drug reactions, says a study, and as the patient ages, these drugs should be prescribed with greater caution.

Among other things, NSAIDs used concomitantly with specific drugs can modify the risk of gastrointestinal ulcers and / or bleeding.

Thinking that joint pain is normal

It could be arthritis, a very common condition. It is not actually a single disease but, in common parlance, this term refers to joint pain in general as well as to specific joint diseases.

Typical symptoms of arthritis include swelling, pain, stiffness, and reduced range of motion. Symptoms can come and go and can be mild, moderate, or severe. They can stay more or less the same for years and then they can progress or get worse over time. Severe arthritis can cause chronic pain, an inability to perform daily activities, and make it difficult to walk or climb stairs.

Arthritis can also cause permanent joint changes that may or may not be visible (but are always detected by X-rays).

Therefore, we must not underestimate any joint pain but go to the bottom to understand if there is a problem to be addressed at the base.

Exercise without “overdoing it”



The American CDCs advise those over 60 to keep fit by doing regular physical activity but that it is moderate intensity aerobic activity (anything that makes the heart beat faster for at least 150 minutes a week).

Muscle strengthening activity at least two days a week is also good. Of course, those who suffer from particular health conditions should always follow the doctor’s advice also regarding the most suitable physical activity and in any case you should never overdo it but listen to the limits of your body.

Eating irregularly

Those who have not yet done so, when they reach the age of 60 must immediately change their eating habits, orienting themselves towards a healthy and balanced diet.

According to the advice of Harvard Health, which are those of most international experts, each dish should be composed of half of vegetables, one quarter with whole grains such as quinoa, rice or bread and the last quarter with lean proteins such as fish, beans or eggs.

It is also good to choose good fats, which can serve as a source of healthy and concentrated calories. These include olive oil, peanuts and other tree nuts, avocados, and oily fish such as salmon, sardines, and mackerel.

It is also advisable to include more fiber in the diet while limiting saturated fats such as those contained in red meat.

Don’t underestimate the symptoms of Alzheimer’s

It is not certain that there are, but in case you notice unusual symptoms it is good to monitor them. As the American CDC specify:

Alzheimer’s disease, the most common type of dementia, is a progressive and irreversible brain disease that affects nearly 6 million Americans. It is the fifth leading cause of death for people aged 65 and over. Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia slowly destroy the brain, leading to cognitive impairment (such as memory loss, language difficulties or poor executive function) and functional decays (such as a less ability to carry out the activities of daily living and self-care). In some cases, dementia can lead to behavioral and personality changes (such as depression, paranoia, hallucinations, delusions, or agitation). People with cognitive impairment have difficulty maintaining their health or managing other chronic conditions.

Do not worry a priori but in any case it is good to pay attention to possible symptoms of cognitive decline, getting help in this even from your family.

