“If you boo one player, you boo the whole team”

The Machine supported its striker Bryan Angulo, who was booed after the defeat against Santos, through a video they posted on their social networks

Blue Cross published a video on their social networks in support of Bryan Anglewho was booed last Sunday in the defeat against Santos on the field of Aztec stadium. Fans of the Machine participate in the clip, as well as the Blue Blood, club of the cement workers, who recalled important goals from “Cuco”.

“If you boo a player, you boo the whole team”, was the text that accompanied the video lasting 2:31 minutes, in which, in addition to the testimonies of the fans, some of the goals of Angle with the Machine.

“In this team we are a family. If you support one, you support everyone”, is the phrase with which the clip begins, in which they ask for unity in the hobby. “And we all belong to this great family that feels the colors, that supports and that is always in the good times, but especially in the bad ones.”

Later, fans recall that the Ecuadorian was present in the ninth, in addition to remembering important goals that Bryan Angulo has had, such as the one he scored against Toluca in the quarterfinals, just on the way to the championship.

“I remember the goals of Angle, that appeared in those moments that one got desperate, that they did not feel the goal and they have appeared in those moments in which they fill us with happiness”.

Cruz Azul published a video on its social networks in support of Bryan Angulo imago7

John Reynosocoach of Blue Cross, He had already expressed his annoyance about the booing of his striker since last Sunday’s press conference, just moments after the match against Saints.

“Sadness, at home I would think that we play with one more and they will support us in good times and bad, it is not about individualizing a player for poor control or bad passing, it is not the image we want from the fans, we assume that we leave things to do and the fans have the right to pronounce themselves but from the premises they cannot pass even with Bryan not with another, it had not happened, I hope it is an accident, we have persevered to see the team win and Bryan was, it is unfair that a bad presentation is pointed out to him that was not so bad, we all feel we have the right to give an opinion, I want to think that it was an unfortunate decision to go against a Cruz Azul player”, were the words of the Peruvian , which were rescued by the video published by the Machine.