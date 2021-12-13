if you buy them by card …

Surprise in store for Postepay users regarding Christmas gifts. Let’s find out what it is

Postepay has a surprise for all users. This is a very special time of year. Italians are preparing to experience the Christmas holidays. This will also be a very special Christmas. The pandemic will not allow us to enjoy days spent with family and friends in peace.

Precisely in view of the most anticipated weeks of the year, Poste Italiane has reserved a particular gift. Understandably, this is also a marketing strategy that has already gotten some feedback. In particular it is a cashback reserved for Postepay holders.

Postepay surprise: buy gifts with the card

The cashback to which we refer will be valid until December 31st. Holders of the prepaid card will have the opportunity to obtain a refund of one euro for purchases over 10 euro. To be able to get it, you need the official app of the rechargeable card using the appropriate QR code inside it.

After installing the app Postepay just use the QR code that you will find inside. Once framed from within the app, you will be entitled to a refund. A great opportunity just in view of the many purchases planned for the Christmas period. Just think of the Christmas gifts that millions of Italians are preparing to buy.

Once the gift has been chosen, it is obviously necessary to pay by card. At this point an interesting will be accumulated cashback which will turn into a refund in favor of the cardholder. With this option, Christmas gifts for users will be cheaper this year.