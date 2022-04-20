If you contract the coronavirus, how do you get the medicines against COVID?

If you get coronavirus and are at high risk, how can you access COVID medications?

Medications are becoming more widely available, and there are no longer any shortages of them, California health officials say.

This is what you should know

“Test” locations

It is important to seek medications promptly.

Those who have a regular health provider can ask for a prescription. The US government has also set up “test-to-treat” sites, which allow people to get tested and get free anti-COVID pills in the same place, like a pharmacy or clinic, as long as the staff can perform a coronavirus test or evaluate the test result at home and have healthcare providers on-site who can test the patient.

A list of sites offering test-to-treat services in LA County can be found at ph.lacounty.gov/covidmedicines or by calling the county Public Health Department at (833) 540-0473 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. :30 p.m. seven days a week. They include some CVS and Walgreens locations, as well as hospitals, clinics and pharmacies.

Test-of-treatment sites outside of Los Angeles County can be found at aspr.hhs.gov/TestToTreat.

In Los Angeles County, public health officials have recommended that people seeking trial-for-treatment services call ahead to check that medications are in stock. Some sites require appointments; others accept walk-ins. Patients should also ask about administration fees, according to the public health department.

To get the drug, people can get tested on the spot or bring proof of positive results. They also need a provider to prescribe the medication. Some treatment testing centers have an on-site provider, while others use telehealth visits.

LA County also offers its own telehealth services to help prescribe antiviral medications to those who qualify, said Dr. Franklin Pratt, chief physician for the public health department.

“We have to do an electronic prescription, and then they go to the pharmacy and pick it up,” he said. Patients can contact that service by calling (833) 540-0473 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8:30 p.m., seven days a week. A Los Angeles County resident with a positive test result can also receive medications by mail at no cost by calling the same number.

Because there is a short window when COVID patients can receive oral antivirals, Pratt urged people to come quickly if they have symptoms.

“Please come as soon as you have symptoms. Because once we get to day 6″ — six days after symptom onset — “we can’t give oral antivirals and we have to use different treatments that are logistically more difficult and involve intravenous medication,” Pratt said.

Due to the risk of spreading the coronavirus, the public health department said that people who wish to undergo COVID testing or medication should not enter the home without a mask if they have symptoms or have tested positive, and should use emergency services. telehealth and drive-through assistance when possible.

Paxlovid and molnupiravir

The antiviral pills offered in the federal program are Paxlovid (known generically as ritonavir-boosted nirmatrelvir), made by Pfizer, and Merck & Co’s molnupiravir, which treat mild to moderate COVID-19.

According to federal guidelines, Paxlovid and molnupiravir are recommended for patients “at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19,” but can only be given to those who are so sick they require hospitalization or treatment with supplemental oxygen.

Bebtelovimab

Another drug, which is not in the treatment trial program but is available as a drug against COVID, is bebtelovimab, which belongs to a class of drugs called monoclonal antibodies.

Bebtelovimab is used in people aged 12 years and older who have tested positive for coronavirus, are at high risk, and for whom no other treatment options are available or appropriate. It must be given by injection over at least 30 minutes.

Remdesivir

Another drug against COVID, remdesivir, belongs to the class of drugs known as antivirals.

Remdesivir is given intravenously as a slow infusion over 30 minutes to two hours in a hospital. For outpatients, it is given once a day for three days, starting within seven days of the onset of initial symptoms; for hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19, it is usually given once a day for five to ten days.

Unlike COVID drugs that are available in pill form, remdesivir is the only antiviral that can be used to treat children under the age of 12, as long as they weigh at least 7.7 pounds.

The US Food and Drug Administration said its preferred therapies are Paxlovid first, then remdesivir. When neither is available or feasible to use, the FDA says that bebtelovimab and molnupiravir can be considered as alternatives.

To read this note in English Click here