If you could make a video game about a superhero, who would you choose?

Both DC and Marvel aim to be seen in the industry much more, which IP do you see as more interesting to adapt?

During the last few years, and those to come, the industry has found DC and Marvel superheroes a great source for launching new video games. There we have quite successful cases such as Injustice 2 or Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, but with Disney increasingly licensing its IP to companies in the sector, and the new Warner Bros. executive seeking to enhance their franchises, it is clear that we will see on PC and consoles plus adaptations of comic book characters.

Thus, a few days ago a prestigious portal specialized in cinema assured that the new DC property wanted a greater role for the publisher in video games. On the horizon he has several projects, such as Gotham Knights for this year, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League for 2023 and Wonder Woman later. In addition, everything indicates that Warner Bros. Games Montreal has another DC title underway. While Batman or Superman will also be in MultiVersus.

For its part, Marvel has a fairly prolific streak of releases, with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales appearing strongly in the top sales, critical successes such as Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. In addition, there are short-term proposals such as Marvel’s Midnight Suns and others in the medium term such as Marvel’s Wolverine that sound very good, without forgetting a new installment of the great Marvel’s Spider-Man by Insomniac. In the background, Disney has shown with Star Wars that it is willing to share its characters with major studios in the industry. Is that the case with Marvel?

With all this panorama for the theme of superheroes, we want to ask you about which comic character you would like to see adapted to a video game. It doesn’t have to be just DC or Marvel, we also recently learned that the owners of THQ Nordic had bought Dark Horse Comics, while Valiant Comics has also been in favor of making more use of its staff in this business. You can reply on the forum or through the discussion channel on Discord.

