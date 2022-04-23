if you do it for 15 minutes a day it upsets your life

Keeping the body moving is extremely important: this is what the inclusion of 15 minutes a day of walking entails.

Many underestimate the importance ofphysical exercise, yet keeping the body in motion is necessary for the proper functioning of the organism. Every tiny cell in the body draws benefit from fitness and healthy and balanced diets, our appearance is the mirror of our lifestyle. Once this is clarified, it should be noted that keeping the body moving does not mean heavy work-outbut more simply in 15 minutes of walking.

To stimulate the metabolism and promote the proper functioning of the organism, just insert a walk into our daily routine, alternating them by intensity. Let’s see all the details about it together.

Walking 15 minutes a day changes your life!

According to the researchers of theUniversity Hospital of Saint-Etiennewalk at least 15 minutes a day prevents death at a young age and the emergence of many serious diseases, including cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular disease. This stems from the fact that walking not only stimulates the metabolism, but it also strengthens the immune system and internal organs, especially the heart. To set up a perfect workout, simply add a more intense ten-thousand-step walk (roughly an hour’s walk) three times a week.

We also recommend carrying out the exercise at a brisk pace, in order to burn fat and promote weight loss. In the long run, your muscles will also become more toned and resilient, allowing you to acquire the much desired physical form. On the occasion of the arrival of the warm seasons it is better to roll up your sleeves; the days spent in swimsuit on the beach are getting closer and it’s time for lose those extra pounds accumulated over the winter.

As we have seen, it takes very little to stay strong and healthy. For all those who hate to lock themselves up in gyms, this could be an opportunity to spending time outdoors, in complete relaxation – so that the mind can also benefit from daily physical exercise. Finally, one last note: always remember to stay hydrated during walks and to consume at least 2l of water per day.