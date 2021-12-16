“If you don’t see me on social media anymore, it means I’ll be dead.” 23-year-old activist Noof al-Maadeed disappeared in Qatar: suspicions about the family

In October, she returned to Qatar from the UK from the family she had already fled from once. The young feminist activist Noof al-Maadeed had arrived in her country with the promise not to be imprisoned but after setting foot again in Qatar, the 23-year-old seems to have disappeared into thin air. “If you don’t see me on social media anymore, it means I’ll be dead,” Noof al-Maadeed wrote on Twitter and Instagram in early October. Then just a few short messages followed by silence. The appeal of human rights groups who know the young woman is now addressed to the Qatari authorities: “We want evidence that the 23-year-old is still alive,” they say, declaring themselves convinced that Noof al-Maadeed is currently “detained in some way or even dead ».

“She said if she stopped posting on social media she was dead. So we are simply acting on what he told us to do, ”continued Khalid Ibrahim, head of the Gulf Center for Hueman Rights (GCHR). The organization is based in Beirut and works against human rights violations in the Middle East. According to Ibrahim, the 23-year-old may have been killed by the family. And he explains: «Noof al-Maadeed published daily updates on his life and the fact that he no longer does so is a symptom of at least a detention if not something more serious. In particular, it is feared that it ended up back in the hands of her family from which she ran away two years ago after alleged attempts on his life, also documenting his escape on social networks “. For their part, the Qatari authorities have assured that the young woman is currently “safe and in good health” but that she cannot speak “due to a request for family privacy”. But from the GCHR the doubts and fear for Noof are not diminished: «The Qatari government can easily prove to the international community that it is alive. They have no proof and this worries us », they retort.

