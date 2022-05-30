“If you don’t work, you don’t eat”: Lupita D’Alessio recounts her father’s strict regimen

Lupita D’Alessiois one of the most relevant singers in Mexico of the 1980s, since it was in 1978 when he triumphed in the 7th edition of Ibero-American Song Grand Prix or also known as OTI Festival.

In interview with Adal Ramones for Azteca UNO, the singer spoke about the the beginning of his career as a singer, where he used not only his talent in front of the microphone, but also the discipline with which he grew up.

At first, Lupita danced classic ballet in San Diego and later was woodcock in an academy New Yorkhowever, her father did not let her follow that dream, since “she was not a Pavlova”, a reference to the Russian Prima Ballerina Anna Pavlovathat is it wasn’t going to be the best in dance, since she was on her way to being a singer.

It was thus that his father gave him the discipline, who was also awarded a scholarship by the BBC and his breastscholarship by the New York Metropolitan Operataught her the technique as a teacher of soprano.

Lupita D’Alesio spoke about her beginnings. | PHOTO: Special

“My mother taught me the technique and I I cried a lot because I said ‘I just don’t make my dad happy‘ then it was not what he wanted” assured the “Sleeping Lioness” about the request that his father made to him at the beginning of his career.

The agreement was that he had to collaborate in the Program of varieties conducted by his father, Poncho D’Alessiowhere the whole family also participated.

“‘The Poncho D’Alessio Show’ was the whole family, so if we didn’t sing, we didn’t eat” revealed her father’s demands when she began to develop as a singer, another of the phrases that Lupita remembered was: “if you don’t work on my program, there is no hot soup on the table.”

However, the experiences that the “Sleeping Lioness” lived when she was just 13 years old, were part of her training as a singer, who thanks to his perseverance and talent has been recognized.

KEEP READING:

Raúl Velasco: This was the day that Lupita D’Alessio made the controversial driver cry

Jorge D’Alessio’s crude account of drug addiction and the overdose that almost cost him his life

Who wrote Behind My Window, Yuri’s hit song that Lupita D’Alessio rejected?