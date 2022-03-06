If you earn 4 million dollars in America, the salary that Guillermo Ochoa would have in the MLS

Guillermo Ochoa’s new destination would be in the MLS

March 05, 2022 07:50 a.m.

Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa has not renewed his contract with América and in MLS they are very excited about signing Paco Memo. The Mexican goalkeeper ends relations with El Nido in December of this year.

The North American league market can convince Guillermo Ochoa thanks to an extensive contract and a salary higher than the 4.5 million dollars he receives in America. After the arrival of Héctor Herrera, the league becomes appealing for other selected.

According to the Sportrac portal, the Mexicans who earn the most in the MLS are Javier Hernández, 6 million dollars, and Carlos Vela, 6.3 million dollars, salary that Guillermo Ochoa would seek to have if he goes to said North American league.

What teams probe Guillermo Ochoa?

Three MLS teams appear on the radar to try to convince Guillermo Ochoa to sign. Charlotte, Houston Dynamo and Austin have been interested in signing the Mexican goalkeeper.

