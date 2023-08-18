“If you fall, you get up again. It’s the only way to learn”

Every day after leaving school he crossed those cobbled streets of Città di Castello. He visited dozens of Renaissance palaces of Tuscan origin almost unnoticed. That small medieval town in Italian Umbria may be almost comparable in beauty to your hometown, She was still a teenager, but she already seemed almost as described by Nabokov. From classes she went straight to her home, where her mother cooked food for her. And right on the desktop, he turned on the cathode device that had only two buttons. Sufficient. She joins RAI and enters a dreamland that takes her to the Roman Piazza Vittorio bike thiefby Vittorio De Sica; or went up to Ciocciaria with Sophia Loren, a sculptor two women or for ingrid bergman Viaggio in Italyby Roberto Rossellini; Fell into the Trevi Fountain with Anita Ekberg lovely lifeseen across the Gallic countryside, by Fellini, and even in the legendary tapes of Carne or Truffaut. If there was anything television was good at in the late sixties and early seventies, it was the revival of one of the most beautiful movie tales ever written. And there, among Cardinale, Magnani, Lorraine, Mangano or Vitti, she grew up… Few could have imagined then that her last name would also be written in golden letters in the history of cinema: Bellucci,

Almost half a century has passed since then, and when Monica crosses the threshold of the photography studio, silence falls. it’s like remembering your own scene Malena, by Tornator, when he crosses the public square and everyone (we) is mesmerized. Over the years, Monica Bellucci has shown that time only adorns what is real and authentic. Although the world of fame may be short-lived, its allure lasts for generations. Going to be 59 years old, her beauty, elegance and charm is still intact, With charming looks and a smile that lights up any stage, his presence on the big screen has been magical, almost mesmerizing. Her gorgeous figure, her dark hair and her sensuous lips are features that have attracted the attention of film directors and fashion photographers around the world. yes because Her versatility in the world of fashion started at the age of 14., Today, posing with complete naturalness in front of our photographer’s lens, he recalls the stage in which he began his first professional steps: “When I think back to my teenage years, I am very happy , because I had young parents who understood my nature. With them I had love, freedom, I could talk about everything and that was very important to me. At the age of 14 they took me to a disco I let myself dance, at 16 I could go on vacation with friends, and then I was already working. I would go from Milan to Paris, do modeling and return to my hometown in Italy, which brought me back to my reality.“She enrolled in law, but her steps were already on the way to stardom, so she had to drop out of university. She was already introduced to something else. And that was… to the big screen. “My love of youth was cinema. I saw three films a day, all the result of film culture because in the afternoon I would sit down to watch Visconti, De Sica or Rossellini tapes. It was beautiful and that’s where my special love for the image was born, I can’t say where it came from…”. His mother looked after the family, his father had a transport agency, so his reality was quite Where they traveled in dreams: The Seventh Art.”I think we are born like this and we are like this. I was 15 and I was already a fan of books by great photographers, I had experienced classic cinema, and art and culture were some of the things that filled my inner world., I don’t know how to explain the reason, I understand it’s something we keep inside, but it also made me want to travel. England, France, the United States… The fashion world gave me access to that kind of lifestyle and later, when I started in cinema, that way of life continued. I don’t come from a film family, but I’ve been lucky enough to have access to a lot of different directors: from Torntor to Kusturica, Sam Mendes to the Wachowski sisters.”

at that moment i remind him of the first late Show After the premiere of which Monica was invited to North America Malena, The presenter, Craig Kilborn, rudely mentioned her during the interview only because of her pretty face, her gorgeous figure and her image. sex appeal, They didn’t ask him about the director or the films he had already participated in. “Definitely they put that kind of label on me. Coming from fashion, I worked with a lot of photographers before I started making films, it created that image a bit. It’s like they were warned Thi, saying: Another model? Ah, well today, it’s very different, because young people show their talents on social networks, they can represent a text, dance, sing, can speak and quickly explain to them who they are. There is a new way to reach and understand talent. But In my time, coming from fashion, it was as if you were part of a world that had access to cinema only on rare occasions, So I can say that I am very lucky that I have been able to do both, although I am an actress, I have never left the world of fashion. Now it is such a situation that all the actresses do publicity. But he made derogatory remarks on me, it doesn’t mean that it caused me any problem, i.e. when I felt critical attitude towards me I went with him. And the thing is that sometimes beauty makes masks. And then, I’ve also used my body to my advantage in some roles, haven’t I? as it was Malena or in immovable,

They underestimated her acting skills, because the real magic of most French Italians is not just in her physical appearance. Over the years, he has managed to enthrall the audience with intense and poignant performances in films tears of the sun, passion of Christ, wolf pacther iconic role as Persephone in the trilogy of matrix and other intimate movies like wonderland one of two milky way, Film directed by Catherine Hardwicke, mafia mamaand we will see him in the movie soon Maria Callas, Lettres and Memoirsby Tom Wolfe, who reviews the international theatrical tour that has taken place over three years, and will take part in beetlechus 2From director Tim Burton, her new sentimental partner: “Let’s say I found in Tim a wonderful soul, a wonderful soul, a man who has a world of dreams. He is wonderful, of course he is, of course he is…”

If there’s anything about Bellucci’s personality that appeals to her, it’s her authenticity and warmth. Despite her status as an international star, she has managed to stay close to her Italian essence and shares her success with a humility that makes her even more appealing. When you ask her if she’s had to prove herself more than any man to be a woman, her answer was emphatic: “We still have a long way to go, but we can’t deny that There has been a big change. Our own development, i.e. development of women, gives an opportunity to men also to come out of those archaic mindsets, Who says a man can’t take care of his son, that he can’t cry…? Our emancipation, women’s too, is theirs too.”

Exactly ten years ago, in August 2013, Monica announced her separation from fellow actor Vincent Cassel, with whom she had been married for 14 years and had two daughters. The eldest daughter, Deva, followed in her mother’s footsteps: at 19 she has already walked for several fashion brands, recently shot a film based on the novel by Cesare Pavese le bell ate and finishing one reconstruction Of panther for netflix. “Deva is inspired by the culture and the world she comes from, and she’s really already starting to build her career. I can see now how she’s finding her way, you can tell, and I’m so happy to see her motivated. The things that excite me. I’m happy to see her like this.” De Leoni, 13, says she is the one who advises Monica on many ‘young’ things: “She often says to me: ‘But mum, you don’t really know him? He has 50 million followers!’ And I say, ‘Who? Sorry, I don’t know her’ (laughs). Even in Leonie I can see she has a great artistic sensibility.”

It is afternoon and the session is over. When I take Monica outside, a man recognizes her and greets her charmedly. What does fame mean to Bellucci? ,Fame is a double-edged sword, it generates a lot of curiosity and it can also stir up conflicting emotions., That’s why I like to keep my feet on the ground. It’s true that my job is special, but when I’m not working I like to live a normal life: my family, shopping, I take my daughters to school… and if someone passes by and recognizes me, I give them my best smile and get back in my cab…”.

Do you regret anything in your life? ,If you fall, you get up again. It’s the only way to learn from our mistakes. Yes, I have suffered in life, but it has also given me great gifts,

