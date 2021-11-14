If you find the 500 Lire with the caravels you become rich: this is what they are worth today

Numismatics, lightly the scientific and historical study of coins and banknotes, is often associated with the collection of this type of object which inevitably becomes interesting both for enthusiasts and experts, and for the simple curious, given that from an early age we are inclined to understand the value of money, as well as the appearance.

A historical currency such as the Italian lira, which was legal tender for about a century and a half, is still etched in the memory of many Italians, who have had to adapt to the single European currency since 2002. The lira has thus become a collector’s item and some examples of the “old coin” have become even more sought after than in the past.

500 lire with the Caravels

An example is given by the famous 500 lire made of silver, called Caravels because of the three boats present on one of the “faces” on this type of coins that were minted from 1958 to 1967. This is the first 500 lire issue made by our country, and still represents a real cult.

The value of a “common” 500 lire silver Caravels in fact does not exceed 25 euros even if in excellent condition, the situation changes for the now unobtainable coins that have flags on the sails of the caravels on the left instead of on the right, and with the written trial located on the left edge. These are precisely the test coins made in 1957 in only 1004 simplars: they are also known as Wrong Caravels because it has the flags turned in the opposite direction to the sails, even if in reality it is not a real “seafaring” error, as the caravels would be traveling “upwind”, ie against the wind.

That’s what they are worth today

They represent a real “fetish” for every enthusiast and for this reason the value has continued to increase, given the rarity and historical value, depending on the state of conservation, the value starts from 3000 euros up to 12 thousand.