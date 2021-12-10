If you find the dolphin on these 5 Lire you are rich: here are what!

The Italian lira has been used by our country since its unification in 1861 even if in reality currencies of similar value used by the states before the unification. The 5 lire, for example, represents a monetary denomination present since the time of Napoleon, established during the Countryside of Italy of the general and later French emperor.

The 5 lire was among the most valuable currencies at least up to the 20th century: mainly made of 900/1000 silver in various issues, which were produced until the Second World War. With the proclamation of the republic and the progressive inflation and economic difficulty, through a decree, in this case the CPS decree no. 298 of 6 September 1946, the issue of 1, 2, 5 and 10 lire coins was authorized, which would have been made in italma, an alloy based on aluminum.

Republican coins

After the war two versions of the 5 lire were produced, the first, defined Grape due to the cluster present on one of the surfaces, it was minted from 1946 until 1950 (we have already discussed it in a dedicated article). Starting from 1951 the type of representation changed and the production of the best known and most widespread 5 lire in Italian history was started, namely the Dolphin which was produced until 2001 albeit with a “pause” between 1956 and 1966.

In almost all cases these are still extremely common coins today, which can be found in old purses, antique furniture and the like, which is why almost all issues are not worth more than 1 € even if in perfect condition. Different speech for the 5 lire dolphin of 1956, made only in 400 thousand copies. For this reason an example in Brilliant Uncirculated it is worth up to 3500 euros, an evaluation that decreases with the worsening of conditions, but which does not make it worth less than 90 euros.

Less “profitable” but still rare examples are the so-called minting errors: in 1969 a fair number of these coins were minted with the first 1 of 1969 upside down. This particularity can make the owner earn up to € 90.



