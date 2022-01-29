Look carefully at home: if you find this 2 euro coin you can celebrate. It is worth a lot. Don’t miss the post with all the details.

Collectors a collection! Eyes wide open and start the hunting. Empty your wallets, break the piggy banks and go in search of this 2 euro coin priceless. Ready Set Go!!!

It is not the first time that we have faced a similar topic and I wonder who knows how many of you have been like this lucky to find that particular object who literally changed his life.

The one we are talking about today is not the classic one 2 euro coin. Indeed, it belongs to one collection really very special and only at first glance you can guess the reason for so much peculiarity.

2 euro coin by Giovanni Boccaccio: the value is staggering

We are talking about the 2 euro coin which commemorates the immense Giovanni Boccaccio on the occasion of the 700th anniversary of his birth in 1313. It was purposely coined by the State Mint in 2013.

Let’s try to analyze this treasure a little more closely and understand its characteristics. The straight of the coins see the face of the famous writer medieval man looking to his right. A more trained eye will immediately realize that he refers to a fresco by Andrea Castagno today in the Uffizi.

The reverse of the coin, on the other hand, has the characteristics that are most common to all, namely the letter R. which means by whom it was coined, the M. instead it represents the signature of the author of the object – in this case Roberto Mauri. Finally, the stars of the EU.

The most striking aspect of some of them is the presence of small minting errors that cause his to rise exorbitantly sales value. We really talk about dizzying figures. But above all it is about those particularities that drive the people crazy collectors more passionate.

Well, dear Readers, you now have all the information you need to get started your research indoors and out. Watch out that they could really hide anywhere. Who knows if there will be a lucky one among us!