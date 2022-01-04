If you find this wrong coin you earn a lot: here is which one to look for

Even non-numismatic experts can understand that the value of coins can depend on whether they are easy to find or not, as happens with a wrong coin. Some coins, in fact, can increase their value over the years, beyond the nominal value (i.e. the value based on what is written on the coin) and for this reason they could become real treasures hidden in our pockets.

Nominal value and exchange value

How much is a two euro coin worth? The answer is easy: 2 euros. This is if the currency is valid, that is, it is legal tender, and if it does not have particular characteristics. This is the nominal value, i.e. the value shown on the coin itself.

But a two-euro coin could be worth much more if it has certain features that make it collectible. For example, an error that led to the correction of subsequent copies, thus leaving a few wrong ones in circulation. A change of some element of the currency and so on. The exchange value, that is, the price we are willing to pay for having that wrong coin, in the case of rare coins can be very different and much higher than the face value.

What is a wrong coin

Among the rarest and most valuable coins there are also coins that contain errors and therefore when the Mint realizes it, it stops minting them to switch to the “correct” version. Therefore they become rarities that if you are lucky enough to find in some market or at home, they can really be worth a lot.

The most expensive wrong coins

There is, for example, a wrong coin from 50 euro cents which presents an incredible minting error. Usually 50 cents are issued on a brass base while this coin is mistakenly made under another alloy. For this reason today it is worth around 18 thousand euros.

Then there is one wrong 500 lire coin which is worth a lot. This coin became known as 500 lire Caravelle, because it featured the three sailing ships engraved. It was a very common coin, still easy to find in flea markets. But the 1957 edition has the sails in reverse, that is, against the wind. This is the most valuable edition as only a thousand were produced, according to experts about 1,004 copies. The 500 lire against the wind are now worth 12 thousand euros.

Beware of scams

But beware of scams. On the web you can find many announcements of people selling these coins with minting error, but we must always be careful and try to understand who we are in front of, on which sites these ads appear and above all never pay in advance while waiting to receive a package that may never arrive or contain a pair of socks instead of money worth! Generally those who have a currency of value he does not sell it on the Internet, but goes to an auction house and to a numismatic expert who evaluates and certifies it.

If you find the wrong coin rare

If you have found rare coins at home and want to sell them, therefore, contact a numismatic expert: he will suggest what to do. If you want to do certify authenticity, obviously you will have to put your hand to the wallet, but you will have the guarantee of having a real rare piece. The internet can help you find experts, collectors, or Facebook forums and groups dedicated to coins. A good move is to turn to sites like eBay.