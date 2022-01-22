If you go to the pharmacy ask for a “movement pill” and they will give you a month’s worth of gym / swimming pool

A box, like that of classic medicines, but with an unexpected content. I’m on my way, in pharmacies of Verona, the “Movement pills”. Inside not a drug but a “leaflet” that gives away a month of gym or swimming pool in the Uisp facilities of city and province. Plus tips and tricks for promoting active lifestyles and health through sport. The Scala campaign, which follows the national one, is organized by Uisp – Italian Union of Sports for All, together with Federfarma, Ulss9, the Municipality of Verona and the City of Legnago.

The boxes of “pills”, which will be distributed from the beginning of February in 258 pharmacies in the province of Verona, contain free coupons which will allow you to choose from a range of sports and motor activities such as dance, oriental disciplines, outdoor activities, water activities and classrooms. The package, very similar to that of an over-the-counter drug, will be delivered by the pharmacist to customers, as if it were a medicine. Young people, adults and the elderly will thus be able to enjoy free hours of physical activity for one month in the 15 Uisp sports associations and clubs in the Verona area.

This morning, the presentation in live streaming at Palazzo Barbieri. Present were the councilor for sport Filippo Rando, the president Uisp Verona Simone Picelli, the referent of the Ulss9 prevention department Diana Gazzani and the president of Federfarma Elena Vecchioni. “The health and well-being of citizens are closely related to physical activity – explains the commissioner Rando -, that’s why we joined this interesting project. The goal is to discourage a sedentary lifestyle and encourage people to abandon armchairs and sofas to get back on their feet, despite the period we are experiencing. Sport is essential to combat many pathologies. we must not forget it ».

“Disseminating healthy and correct lifestyles also becomes important to overcome the effects of the pandemic – he says Picelli -. We do this by partnering with key points of reference for our communities such as pharmacies, government, the media and public health organizations. We will give the opportunity to take advantage of the Movement Pills to 70% of the population residing in the province of Verona. The information posters will be present in all vaccination centers thanks to Ulss9 Scaligera and anyone will be able to go to the pharmacy to collect a box for free ».

«The ULSS 9 Scaligera company – he comments Gazzani – supports this important initiative, which is an opportunity to strengthen the networks present in the Verona area between health professionals, local authorities and sports associations, and to try to create favorable contexts for the adoption of healthy lifestyles by the population “.

“Pharmacies, which have always been attentive to the health of citizens and engaged in preventive campaigns, play a fundamental role in this initiative that involves all age groups of the population – he specifies Elders -. We will commit ourselves despite the complex period that the local pharmacy is going through, because we believe that the correct lifestyles and physical movement are essential to combat even very serious ailments “.

The project, which at national level involves 32 Uisp Committees, 235 Italian Municipalities and 370 between amateur sports associations and clubs, is funded by the Presidency of the Council of Ministers – Department for Sport as part of the EPS 2020 Call.