“If you go to Toronto, you get off the radar and become invisible”

“Did I hear? They ask me all the time. Indeed, here they are quite sure that it is done. They expect him for March. But it seems strange to me. ‘

Why strange?

“Because he’s the captain of Napoli and I don’t think he’ll give up a team fighting for the Scudetto like that, on the spot.”

However, this means that even in Toronto they stop players on the street to talk about football.

“Usually it doesn’t. It’s the good, or the bad, of living in a country with a moderate football culture. It can be good or bad, it depends on what you ask of life ».

You can tell those who ask you that in any case we are talking about it for June. Do you think Insigne’s is a good idea?

«I repeat: it depends on what you want. Personally, I felt comfortable on a human level and I found a city where life is easy. On a professional level you have to expect to disappear from the radar. I lost the national team, I lost visibility. If you are willing to give up these things, it is an experience that I recommend to everyone ».

He says you go unnoticed there. Yet she is Toronto’s historic scorer with 83 goals in four years and won Major League Soccer in 2017.

«A question of culture. Football is not seen as a major sport. Now they are trying to promote it because in 2026 Canada, the United States and Mexico will host the World Cup. When it was me, Gerrard, David Villa, Kakà was a nice championship with people by name. Subsequently, the level and interest dropped ».

[…]

So if Insigne came to Toronto what would he find?

«Less visibility and more liveability. A beautiful city in a beautiful country, there is no doubt about that. A large Italian community. The tranquility of going wherever he wants together with his family without being bothered ».

[…]

Does Major League play suit Insigne?

“We must see. It also depends on how Toronto would settle on the pitch. In my opinion Insigne would be happy for the simple reason that he is a great player capable of making a difference ».

