If you had the iPhone 6 or 6s in Spain, Apple could have to compensate you with between 99 and 189 euros

Share

iPhone 6 and 6s users could be rewarded between 99 and 189 euros in Spain.

If you have been an iPhone user for years, or if for a few years you used the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s or iPhone 6s Plus, Apple may have to compensate you between 99 and 189 euros if you lived and bought the iPhone in Spain. The OCU, Organization of Consumers and Users, began legal proceedings against Apple in 2020 for planned obsolescence that is ongoing and could be resolved soon.

The OCU requested from Apple the data of the possible users of the different models of iPhone 6 and these are starting to receive an email from the organization for being “possibly affected identified by Apple in the Preliminary Proceedings 27/2021 followed before the Mercantile Court No. 10 of Madrid and as ordered by Order No. 470/2021 dated November 11, 2021 issued by this Court”.

Some time ago, OCU initiated legal proceedings to sue Apple for the planned obsolescence of its iPhone 6 models, claiming compensation in favor of users not only for the damage caused by the change of mobile or battery, but also for the possible moral damages

The Organization of Consumers and Users has revealed that it is going to file a class action lawsuit on behalf of all consumers requesting financial compensation. The number fluctuates between 99 and 189 euros and it comes from the sum of the amount of the battery (between 29 and 89 euros, depending on whether or not you accepted Apple’s replacement plan) and 10% of the price of the mobile purchase, which has been estimated as possible moral damage .

That is why we are going to file a collective action to claim on behalf of all the affected consumers an economic compensation that ranges between 99 and 189 euros.

This class action brought there will be no cost to userswhether you win or lose. To be part of this collective action, you only have to comply with the condition of consumer and user established by the General Law for the Defense of Consumers and Users. But if the OCU contacts you, it is probably because you were an iPhone 6 user during that period.

The collective action filed by OCU has no cost to you for now: you do not have to pay the lawyer’s or solicitor’s fees. And if the result is unfavorable, you will not pay anything, nor costs, nor expenses.

This measure comes after the controversial update of iOS 10 that reduced the power of the iPhone 6 in case the battery was degradedknown as BatteryGate. That is, the software updates caused the performance of the phone to slow down. These were made without notice to users and they are way to disable it. Apple fixed it in an update, but it was too late and it has already been condemned in other countries.

Related topics: iPhone

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!