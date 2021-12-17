If you have a 50 cent coin like this you can buy a new car from it

All the coins have a common side called the reverse and a specific one for each nation called the obverse

50 euro cents (€ 0.50) is one of the 8 euro coin denominations. Like the 10 and 20 cent coins, it is gold in color, made from the alloy known as Nordic Gold. The very material makes up the coin we unearthed on Ebay very rare. And, therefore, very valuable.

The 50 cent coin

The 50 cents coin has a diameter of 24.25 mm (therefore it has a face of approximately 462 mm²), is 2.38 mm thick, has a surface area of ​​approximately 6.43 cm² and weighs 7.80 g.

All the coins have a common side called the reverse and a specific one for each nation called the obverse. On the reverse there is the value of the coin on the right while on the left there is a drawing depicting the map of Europe crossed by 6 lines that unite 12 stars. The design recalls the unity of Europe while the 12 stars recall the European flag. The edge is scalloped.

The coin for sale

The 50 cents for sale on Ebay are from 2001, French. Very rare and therefore very precious due to a minting error, concerning a material defect. The seller claims to have had the dime for a few years.

But what is the difference? The seller claims that he weighed the 50 cent coin on the kitchen scale and that it would weigh 8 grams, like all the other 50 cents. But this coin is smaller and would have a different edge, as documented by one of the photos we propose.

All this would make it very rare: on Ebay we find it for sale at 14,500 euros.