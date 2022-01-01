If you have a current account, you are warned: the fee has increased

Current account holders have to pay the relevant stamp duty, which rises further upwards in 2022. How to avoid this outlay.

Current account, you pay. And you pay more. Several savers will be called upon to honor the relative stamp duty, and this has negative implications if you only think about accumulating your savings there. If we deposit too much money, a negative consequence is triggered.

In fact, exceeding the figure of 5 thousand euros on a current account, as well as on a postal book, a specific tax is required, which amounts to 34.20 euros for a private citizen and 100 euros instead for a company. And that has also increased.

Holding large amounts in a current account involves management costs for the banking institutions of reference. For this reason the banks themselves discourage, at a certain point, this practice. It is not convenient for them as the outlay to be faced to offer this service ends at a certain point by exceeding the revenues.

Current account, because you don’t have to accumulate too much money

This also leads to a stagnation of money, a consequence that must be avoided. For the rest, the advice to follow for savers is to try to invest part of their savings in other activities.

Or to open a second current account, it being understood that it is important not to exceed the fateful quota of 5 thousand euros in stock, in order not to have a certainly small but still unpleasant output that could be easily avoided.

In 2022, there are several bad news, for example concerning increases in bills. One thing that will lead to an outlay of at least seven or eight hundred euros more during the year. And that it would have been higher, with an expected figure of over 1200 euros, without some mattress interventions inserted by the Government.

There should be other measures capable of mitigating as much as possible the impact of these increases on the pockets of Italians. In fact, the prices of fuel and some basic necessities, above all food, have also increased.