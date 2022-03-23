if you have any of these 9 symptoms it is best to see a doctor

Did you know that there are 9 signs that maybe your heart is wrong? Let’s find out what they are together.

Our body is a perfect machine. We should pay more attention to all those signals that very often it sends us, but that perhaps we do not pay attention to, to tell us that something is wrong.

We should take a few seconds for ourselves and try to listen to it well. There are, however, a few signals that he sends us and that they might be hiding some heart disease. Let’s find out what they are together.

In any case, if you have any questions or concerns, you should consult your doctor.

You should try to keep it under control blood pressure, try to play sports and follow a diet. However, if you have these symptoms, you should see your doctor right away.

If you see on your body skin rashes or herpes it means you might suffer from hypertension. Arm pain is also very dangerous. And this is true for both men and women. In fact, if you feel this pain that goes on for several days, you are probably having a heart problem.

Heart problems: signs we need to watch out for

Even if you have abdominal pain it could be a signal. This pain, however, is very common. And they always increase in intensity.

Me too’insomnia it is one of the causes of heart problems. In fact, if a person is very stressed he could sleep badly or even not sleep at all. And this fact could lead to having a stroke.

There shortness of breath, or dyspnea, is a common symptom when we play sports. The heart, in fact, increases its beats and we find it hard to breathe. But if this problem occurs when we are not exercising then it means that there is something wrong with the heart.

Furthermore, we should also be careful when ours skin becomes pale. It happens when the number of red blood cells goes down.

There loss of consciousness it always means that something is wrong with our body. When it affects the heart, however, it stops pumping blood because blood flow is blocked by an artery, or even a narrow valve.

Me too’anxiety it could be one of the symptoms of heart problems, as well as the hair loss.