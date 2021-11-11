If you have Bitcoins aside, be careful because there are those who have proposed to abolish them

The world of cryptocurrencies has become very popular even among people who did not know anything before.

If years ago buying and storing Bitcoin was difficult, a geek’s stuff, today it has become really simple. With a few minutes of time, you can open a virtual wallet, buy a few euros in cryptocurrencies and start saving something.

The trend of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies can be very volatile; therefore, a little study is needed to invest in this field. There are tons of guides online that promise easy money, but the truth is that there is nothing magical, no secret formula for making money right away.

The issue is very controversial, and between those who are enthusiastic and those who oppose cryptocurrencies, in fact, if you have Bitcoins on your side, be careful, because there are those who have proposed to abolish them.

The positions of the Nobel Prize economist

The Korean Herald, Korean news, reported the words of the economist Joseph Stiglitz spoken at the International Finance Conference in Seoul, hosted in South Korea. The Nobel laureate would have proposed banning cryptocurrencies worldwide.

His contention is that, also given their volatile nature, these virtual currencies are a threat to the entire financial system.

The scholar’s concern mainly concerns the rapid growth of Bitcoin and the like. According to Stiglitz, it is above all the transparency of the system that has been affected.

Since cryptocurrencies allow transactions in a completely anonymous form, many criminals have begun to exploit this system for various unlawful and even illegal activities.

Stiglitz believes this has undermined the reliability of otherwise very safe circuits.

For this the Nobel Prize economist has called on the powerful of the world to take action. The American scholar is a strong supporter of digital payments. However, since 2017, the year in which crypto exploded and became of public attention, it has always opposed Bitcoin and the like.

According to Stiglitz, those who buy Bitcoin actually do so because they seek secrecy. The economist believes, in fact, that people, taking advantage of the anonymity that cryptocurrencies guarantee, simply have the intention of keeping their illicit trafficking hidden.

Global regulators, however, do not seem to agree. On the contrary, the cases in which we are opening up towards this payment method are increasing, at the same time looking for better methods of regulation.

For Stiglitz, however, the best way to trade already exists and is simply the good old dollar. It remains to be seen whether in the future the financial markets will agree with the scholar or not.