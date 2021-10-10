News

If you have chosen Bitcoin as a safe haven, there is a big question you need to ask yourself

Many are investing in Bitcoin and according to JP Morgan even institutional investors now prefer cryptocurrency even to gold as a safe haven asset.

But what does this mean in concrete terms for those who are buying bitcoin? It means that they have the hope of seeing an increasingly favorable climate around their favorite crypto currency and therefore of having fewer obstacles in the future it has its growth. But if so, why do central banks continue to show considerable hostility towards cryptocurrencies and consider them an element of instability in the system? The reasons are many but surely one of these reasons lies in the fact that those who are buying Bitcoin as a safe haven asset do not know what to do. if the stock market actually crashes. Those who buy a safe haven asset such as gold, if the stock market collapses, simply continues to hold it to safeguard their assets and does nothing.

Will you be able to keep your nerve?

So he remains still and motionless waiting for the storm to pass, certain that his beloved gold will not lose value. Indeed, maybe he will also buy it. On the contrary, those who invest in Bitcoin are we sure they will behave in the same way? If the supply chain crisis or the power crunch were to bring down the stock markets, what will happen? Or if, for example, inflation were to freeze the recovery, thus blocking growth, what will happen to those who have bitcoins? we can really believe that bitcoin will remain firm and immobile in its values ​​what do I mean to those who invested us to sleep peacefully?

No, frankly we believe it will be the victim of tremendous volatility and the most ferocious speculations.

Even assuming that at the end of the fair it will be able to maintain its values ​​and increase them during the crisis, are we sure that you who invested in it will believe strongly enough not to sell it off during its collapses in value?

