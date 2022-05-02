If you have diabetes, you should definitely start a diabetic diet. This is what it consists of

The diabetic diet is a diet designed by medical professionals to keep blood sugar levels under control. This particular cure is specifically designed for the subject who qualifies the nutritional intake based on the triggering cause of the problem and genetic predisposition.

In essence, it is not a do-it-yourself diet but a consultation made specifically to solve one of the biggest problems facing humanity. Having a high blood sugar level and not controlling it is a very high health hazard. As parallel symptoms and severe organ failure can occur.

Better not to procrastinate then if we discover that we have high glycemic values ​​but immediately go to our doctor who will prescribe specific visits to be made and adequate treatment. Usually, the treatment involves a well-designed diet to immediately decrease the high glycemic rate.

What is diabetes

Diabetes is a syndrome characterized by an abnormal work of insulin that leads to hyperglycemia and, consequently, to complications regarding certain organs and systems. Complications can become chronic and involve mostly eyes, nerves, blood vessels, kidneys and heart. It goes without saying that the disease is not to be underestimated.

There are two forms of diabetes: type one, which destroys the beta cells of the pancreas causing the total absence of insulin. It also occurs at a young age and is often considered to be genetic. Type two diabetes is the most insidious because it is characterized by a defect in insulin secretion that alters blood glucose values.

Type two diabetes is caused by overweight, a high-fat diet, and little physical activity. Abdominal fat is one of the alarm bells that must mobilize the person to lose weight so that diabetes does not occur. Once the problem has been found, it is necessary to immediately take action to decrease sedentary lifestyle and therefore do physical activity and study a specific diabetic diet together with the doctor.

Diabetic diet

The diabetic diet and physical activity can completely re-evaluate the glycemic rate present in the blood. This is why it is important to intervene promptly at the first signs of the problem. However, we must not fall into the error of thinking that the diabetic diet is restrictive. Basically, we can say that the diabetic diet does not differ much from a healthy diet recommended by nutritionists.

In reality, what the diabetic will have to do is limit the consumption of carbohydrates and fats and, conversely, increase the intake of vegetables and cereals. He will have to delete all those foods considered “junk foods” from the menu and not overdo the fruit. Prefer whole-grain products that provide a higher contribution of fiber and occasionally also consume too much protein foods such as red meats.

We must be careful not to ingest foods not recommended by the doctor for our specific problem. If we have other pathologies there may be some forbidden foods and others, instead, highly recommended. This is why we must always rely on a specialist who will be able to advise us in the best possible way to solve the problem.