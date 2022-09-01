If you have lost your summer tan, these are the keys to the ideal guest makeup

Opting for red lipsticks with orange nuances is Maria Pedraza’s trick to show off the color with her tanned skin, the eyeliner chromatic It triumphs every year in festival season as the funniest option for summer concerts and vitaminized manicures are devastating for their positive air and ability to shine on the tan. Of course, despite the fact that summer does not officially end until September 23, the vast majority have been immersed in “back to school” for some time and there is little left of the typical colors of the holidays. As ahead of the trends beauty autumn arrive the actresses of the series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Powerwho have attended the world premiere of fiction in London with autumnal looks that bring out the best in light skin.

SEE GALLERY

makeup-autumn-trend

-Hailey Bieber reveals the secret of the ‘volume effect’ makeup of her lips

Blush instead of bronzer

Although sun powders can be used 365 days a year if you find the perfect intensity for each face, Morfydd Clark dispenses with them and shows that blush achieves an equally flattering “good face effect”. The Swedish is committed to the monochromatic trend of repeating the same tone on both the lips and the cheeks, an infallible beauty trick to increase harmony and never make a mistake in choosing colors. And the truth is that the ‘blush’ is experiencing its moment of glory after seeing how Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski or Madison Beer have made it the center of all her looks.

As for the method of application, you can use the one that mimics the same effect as the summer tan by applying it to the center of the nose as well; to the drama of draping eighties in which the pigment climbs to reach the temples; and of course to the soft and feminine technique that Clark bets on, in which the color is subtly concentrated on the cheeks to give a fresh and youthful tone to the skin.

Continue reading the story

SEE GALLERY

Red lips

-The viral waves of the moment are achieved with a can of soda

The red that never fails

If the orange nuances have been responsible for providing a warmth to the red that highlights the tan, when the latter disappears, it is time to recover the most classic version of a color capable of creating a look on its own. Kaya Scodelario is proof of the absolute prominence that achieves the hue without the need to add much more: the foundation that completely evens out the skin tone, the touch of blush that lights up the cheeks and a eyeliner black that completes the image of a retro muse a la Dita Von Teese that the British actress wears.

SEE GALLERY

brightness

-Get ahead of autumn and try the ‘coffee nails’ now, the manicure that will unite classic and daring

the touch of light

One of the miracles that a tan achieves is that of waking up every day with a good face no matter how little sleep you have had. The warmth that the skin acquires is capable of concealing dark circles and projecting a golden halo that invites you to dispense with makeup on a daily basis. Although a lighter complexion is equally beautiful, the truth is that it reflects fatigue easily, that’s why Markella Kavenagh’s highlighting technique works so well: applying a luminous touch to the corner of the tear duct to make the eyes appear more open and rested. In his case, cool undertones are responsible for achieving the miracle, although you have to take into account the undertone of the skin to choose a custom shade.