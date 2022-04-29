If you have striped nails, beware! It could be a symptom of a serious illness

Attention, because very often our body sends us signals that we should never underestimate. Look at the appearance of your nails because, if with particular characteristics, it could be a wake-up call for a very serious pathology. Here’s what you need to be careful of.

Frequently we tend to associate a malformation of our nails with vitamin deficiencies or deficiencies in our diet. It is often said that white speckles reveal a lack of calcium, but what do the vertical lines that give the nail a wavy look mean?

Pay attention to the signals that the body sends us

It is always best to have continuous medical checks because many symptoms too often tend to be underestimated. In most cases these are minor things, but no one would like to ignore the important signals that our body sends us.

The first to suffer from deficiencies of important components of our body are certainly nails and hair which tend to be much weaker and break easily. Frequently they are signs of a more stressful and tiring period or concomitant with the change of season.

But the characteristic streak of the nails it could in some cases hide something more important. The disease that could be traced back to this malformation is much more serious, although it is often associated with premature degeneration or the after-effects of trauma.

To remedy these simple causes, treatment with specific cosmetic products is enough, but be careful not to underestimate the signs because they could occur together with other symptoms. Self, in addition to having this characteristic in the hands we feel more tired and we experience abdominal pain it is good to undergo an urgent medical check-up.

If multiple symptoms occur, a medical examination is recommended

After a careful visit, specific tests will be prescribed in order to avoid complications such as anemia or hypothyroidism.

The latter is a syndrome caused by insufficient production of thyroid hormones in various tissues. In fact, the thyroid gland cannot produce a sufficient quantity of hormones and consequently there is an imbalance in our whole organism. The first consequence of hypothyroidism is the slowing down of metabolic processes.

But especially in an early phase of this pathology the symptoms are very little evident. That is why it is advisable to pay particular attention pay attention to the small signals that our body sends us in order to be able to intervene promptly and prevent the onset of other diseases.

Therefore, if in addition to the typical appearance of the nails you notice tiredness, constipation, thin and brittle hair, weakness and muscle cramps, it would be good for you to undergo more careful investigations in order to exclude any more serious pathology.