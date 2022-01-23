Coins, together with stamps and banknotes represent the objects to be collected par excellence, having in common a precise purpose within modern economies: in fact, in all cases, they are forms of currencies, and even if technology is gradually changing our habits remain in many cases “evocative” products, also because they are often associated with rather famous figures and faces.

This is the case of coins that still today in many cases show faces and representations attributable to the country of origin, above all sovereigns, politicians and other prominent figures, which is why examples of coins with a king are still frequent.

Monarchical issues

With the proclamation of the republic in 1946, Italy ceased to be a monarchy, and the monetary issues created in the second half of the 20th century therefore no longer portrayed any kind of such figure.

The emissions made from 1861, the year of unification of the country (which integrated the Papal State a few years later) until the end of the Second World War, portray in practically every example the effigy of the king on duty.

If you have the coin with the king you earn a lot: here is the value

In general, all the coins minted during the Kingdom of Italy are very interesting both from a historical and purely pecuniary point of view. An example is given by the 5 lire issue, several decades earlier than the best known one.

The 5 lire coins featuring the effigy of King Umberto I, first son of Vittorio Emanuele II, minted in 1878 and 1879 are particularly interesting, on one side there is the profile of the king, surrounded by the inscription UMBERTO I RE D’ITALIA, on the other a large coat of arms of the House of Savoy.

Issues from 1878 are very rare (less than half a million copies), and can be worth anywhere from 500 euros to over 13,000 euros if the coin is in perfect condition. Those of the following year are significantly easier to find but equally interesting, which can be worth up to 3000 euros.



