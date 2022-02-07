The historic Spanish currency, the peseta, was officially “retired” in 2002, in a similar way to almost all the European currencies of the states that have chosen to adopt the single currency, including Italy. The history of the peseta begins around the middle of the 19th century, specifically starting from 1868, in the project called the Latin Monetary Union, one of the first attempts to develop a single economic system between European countries, dissolved in the 20s of the 20th century. .

If you have these old Spanish coins you are rich – that’s how much they are worth

The peseta therefore had a life cycle comparable to that of the Italian Lira, and like our country, the Spanish nation has had to deal with various historical and cultural events that have also affected the monetary issues that have characterized their respective countries.

A coin known to football fans dates back to 1975, a very important year for the Spanish nation, which in that period saw the end of the period. Francoist, with the passing of Francisco Franco. In that period this 5 pesetas coin was minted specifically dedicated to the 1982 World Cup. A coin of this type is worth up to 10 euros if perfectly maintained, but the rare minting error recognizable for 75 instead of 82 makes this issue valid. up to 500 euros.

The 5 nickel pesetas made in the period 1949-1951 are recognizable by the face of the dictator Francisco Franco. This nickel version did not last long due to the type of metal, which has become too precious for a “common” coin. These are the examples from 1951 and 1952 that can be worth up to 1000 euros if in perfect storage conditions, given the much more limited edition compared to other issues of the period. The value can be even higher if the owners of these specimens decide to sell them at auction.

The year of minting is present, in small, in the star present in the lower part of the coin.



