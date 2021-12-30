if you have these symptoms it indicates a deficiency

Let’s see together what are the symptoms we have if there is a lack of vitamin B12 in our body.

As we well know our body is a perfect machine, which sends us signals if it has some small problem.

It is up to us to try to understand what is happening and obviously fix the problem, always with the help of our doctor.

READ ALSO -> Puzzle: you manage to complete the sequence: 99% of people are wrong!

Let’s start by saying that vitamins are really very important for our body, and their level changes practically every day.

Vitamin B12 here is a sign of its deficiency

But the Vitamin B12 is one of the very important ones for the correct functioning of everything, because it plays a very fundamental role in our nervous system.

Also because, as happens with other vitamins, a deficiency creates problems, but our body, which is a perfect machine, sends us signals.

And if we are deficient in Vitamin B12, when we eat we feel different flavors, because our taste is altered.

READ ALSO -> Nostradamus: the terrible prophecy for 2022, here it is!

It is not very frequent as a symptom, but it is one of the possible ones a deficiency of this very important vitamin, e it’s called disguesia.

Other rare symptoms can be palpitations, loss of appetite and a runny ear, but also simply a strong sense of tiredness, lack of energy.

Or problems related to shortness of breath, or depression, but also memory or confusion because Vitamin B12 is a micronutrient that also produces new red blood cells which then carry oxygen throughout our body.

Of course, like any problem, if we do not manage this deficiency we can face various problems from heart problems to those of the nervous system.

This deficiency can arise from various causes, the most common is pernicious anemia, or when our immune system attacks the healthy cells of our stomach, preventing our body from assimilating B12.

It is important to always eat cereals, or nuts, but a B12 deficiency can also be caused by some medicines such as anticonvulsants.

As we always remember, for whatever signal our body sends us, we always ask our doctor for help and we never do anything alone!