Health

if you have these symptoms it indicates a deficiency

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 21 2 minutes read

Let’s see together what are the symptoms we have if there is a lack of vitamin B12 in our body.

Vitamin B12: if you have these symptoms it indicates a deficiency
Vitamin B12: if you have these symptoms it indicates a deficiency

As we well know our body is a perfect machine, which sends us signals if it has some small problem.

It is up to us to try to understand what is happening and obviously fix the problem, always with the help of our doctor.

READ ALSO -> Puzzle: you manage to complete the sequence: 99% of people are wrong!

Let’s start by saying that vitamins are really very important for our body, and their level changes practically every day.

Vitamin B12 here is a sign of its deficiency

But the Vitamin B12 is one of the very important ones for the correct functioning of everything, because it plays a very fundamental role in our nervous system.

Also because, as happens with other vitamins, a deficiency creates problems, but our body, which is a perfect machine, sends us signals.

And if we are deficient in Vitamin B12, when we eat we feel different flavors, because our taste is altered.

READ ALSO -> Nostradamus: the terrible prophecy for 2022, here it is!

It is not very frequent as a symptom, but it is one of the possible ones a deficiency of this very important vitamin, e it’s called disguesia.

Other rare symptoms can be palpitations, loss of appetite and a runny ear, but also simply a strong sense of tiredness, lack of energy.

Or problems related to shortness of breath, or depression, but also memory or confusion because Vitamin B12 is a micronutrient that also produces new red blood cells which then carry oxygen throughout our body.

Of course, like any problem, if we do not manage this deficiency we can face various problems from heart problems to those of the nervous system.

Vitamin B12: if you have these symptoms it indicates a deficiency
Vitamin B12: if you have these symptoms it indicates a deficiency

This deficiency can arise from various causes, the most common is pernicious anemia, or when our immune system attacks the healthy cells of our stomach, preventing our body from assimilating B12.

It is important to always eat cereals, or nuts, but a B12 deficiency can also be caused by some medicines such as anticonvulsants.

As we always remember, for whatever signal our body sends us, we always ask our doctor for help and we never do anything alone!

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 21 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

HIV and sexually transmitted diseases, free tests until November 29 – Corriere.it

November 24, 2021

Christmas with a new heart for Daniele, who dreams of a chef – Medicine

7 days ago

Here’s how to burn calories by strengthening muscles with these easy exercises

November 24, 2021

Influenza, spray vaccine promoted in children – Medicine

November 22, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button