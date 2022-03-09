if you have these symptoms, you need to take action right away

It seems like just one of the many vitamins, yet the role of Vitamin D is fundamental for psycho-physical well-being. That’s when it is necessary to intervene

Fundamental for psychophysical well-being, Vitamin D plays a very important role in our health. It is a fat-soluble and oily vitamin. It is normally produced by skin cells from exposure to sunlight: it is therefore essential to expose yourself to the sun every day. In some cases, however, certain situations we experience prevent our body from producing a right amount of it.

If a minimal deficiency can’t lead to major damage, the body can actually send us specific signs of need. Here’s what they are and how to recognize them.

Vitamin D deficiency: here are the symptoms

Vitamin D is necessary for multiple functions of the human body. In the first place it serves for the absorption of calcium in the intestine, as well as to maintain normal levels of phosphorus and calcium in the blood. Vitamin D is also capable of strengthen the bones through the deposition of calcium in the bone tissue. For these reasons it is essential that its concentration in our body is at a sufficient level.

Vitamin D comes produced mainly through exposure of the body to sunlight. However, it can also be integrated with food. In particular, the foods to be preferred in case of a shortage are the oily fish, dairy products, eggs and fatty meats. There are some signals that our body can send us due to vitamin D deficiency: if we learn to recognize them, we will know when it will be necessary to intervene.

A first sensation caused by vitamin D deficiency is the chronic fatigue, felt as a constant sense of debilitation. Related to this there is also weakness and the predisposition to infections: Vitamin D is in fact able to contribute to the functioning of the immune system, so as to fight viral and bacterial infections. Another sign of a possible deficiency of this micronutrient is pain in the bones and backanother indication of weakness and fatigue.

Depression and the mood swings they can indicate a vitamin D deficiency: this is in fact linked to the modulation of serotonin levels, the so-called “good mood” hormone. Other signs are related to the body and wound healing which, if excessively slow, can indicate a deficiency of this vitamin, as well as the weakness of the bones that can lead to osteoporosis. Low vitamin D can be too at the base of hair losshere is another signal.

In short, our body can have multiple consequences of deficiency of this important micro-nutrient. We learn to recognize them and to go to the doctor if we feel that something is wrong: a little effort in daily exposure to the sun may be enough to feel better.