If you have these two euros from 2006 you will become rich: this is how much they are worth today!

We are practically all “forced” to deal with coins and banknotes, which are the most tangible signs of the economy that “circulates”, even if for some years electronic money has been favored with increasing “insistence” both by governments and by by central banks. Coins in particular represent one of the main sources of collecting, given the immense variety of specimens minted over the years.

The value of a coin is calculated taking into consideration the rarity, the state of conservation and the historical / political context, as well as the “request” by collectors.

Two euro collectible

The two-euro coin not only represents the highest “monetary denomination” of the single European currency but also the one chosen for the production of the commemorative coins, which since 2004 have been made by the user countries to commemorate important events, relevant historical figures and the like.

The first nation to mint commemorative euros was Greece in 2004, to date every user country has developed them, and Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, San Marino and Vatican City are the only ones that have issued at least one type a year. since 2004.

If you have these two euros from 2006 you will become rich

It is above all the commemorative coins made by small states such as the Principality of Monaco and Vatican City that are most sought after because given the “restricted” nature of these places, the circulation is just as limited, as is the circulation.

An example is given by the two commemorative euro coins created by the Vatican City in 2006 to pay homage to the birth of the Swiss Watch, the iconic and very recognizable “protection force” of the Holy See: in fact, in that year the 500th anniversary of the Swiss Guard in 100 thousand specimens.

On the front a Swiss guard stands out while taking the oath to the Pope, with the words “PONTIFICAL SWISS GUARD” and the years 1506 and 2006.

Despite a fair circulation, these coins, if in excellent condition, are worth much more than their face value: a copy in excellent condition exceeds 150 euros, but one Brilliant Uncirculated it can be worth around 240 euros.



