If you have these video games, you are rich and you don’t know: what they are

The retro games market is continuing to grow in value, with some old games that you may have lying around the house without knowing they are worth a lot of money. The news comes from PriceCharting, a valuable source for retro game lovers that allows you to monitor the value of the games you have in your collection.

The site’s latest report revealed that some Old Nintendo, SEGA and PlayStation games released in the UK have gone through a big price hikewith one game in particular seeing its value rise by nearly 2,000 pounds.

We are talking about the limited edition version of GameBoy Color The Legend of Zelda Oracle of Ages and Seasons. According to PriceCharting, the price of this game has increased by around £ 1,807 to a staggering £ 2,657.

The game that saw the second highest price hike in the UK is the rare adventure SEGA Saturn Panzer Dragoon Saga, which has seen its value rise from £ 242 to £ 405.

While the retro game that saw the third biggest price hike might come as a surprise. The game in question, as Express.co.uk reports, is the title PS1 Cindy’s Fashion World, which has seen its price rise from £ 224 to £ 896.

Saturn games that have recently seen a price hike include survival horror Deep Fear and Keio Flying Squadron 2.

In terms of newer versions, Garou Mark of the Wolves Ultimate Grant Edition for PS4 has seen its price rise from £ 137 to £ 340.

It is important to point out that these prices refer to the PAL game versions (i.e. in the UK and Europe). The prices of retro games may vary from one region to anotherso the value of the Japanese or American versions of these aforementioned games could be very different.