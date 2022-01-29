The Italian population has begun to adapt with some difficulty to the euro, a currency that at the beginning of the new millennium replaced the lira and most of the similar European currencies: the euro is part of a monetary unification project that began conceptually at least a decade before and which became a reality in the last years of the last century.

As happened in Germany and France, Italy also adopted an “adaptive” path at the time, to gradually accustom the population to the new currency: from 1 January 2002, in fact, the euro began to spread initially in parallel with the lira until February 28 of the same year which effectively sanctioned the “pension” of the lira.

The 10 euro is one of the most widespread and recognizable paper issues, especially for small to medium-sized expenses every day, and is immediately recognizable by its pinkish color, tending to magenta. This is the “smallest” banknote even in size after the 5 euro one, and also the second to be made in a second version starting from 2014.

The series Europethat is the one commonly used, has improved the security systems of banknotes in an anti-counterfeiting function.

If you have this 10 euro banknote you are rich: here’s what to look for

Even 10 euro banknotes can be worth much more than the “face value”, just pay attention to the serial number which can provide some rather specific indication in terms of rarity: fewer only the numbers and more and rare, therefore a banknote that presents 2 or 3 digits only it can be worth from 50 up to 300 euros depending on the conditions, while if it has a single digit like S111111111 we are dealing with a single banknote and it can be worth up to 1000 euros.

The banknotes are very interesting but also very rare Specimen, recognizable by the striking red writing. These are specimens specifically made for important personalities of the European Central Bank. A single specimen can be worth from 700 to 1500 euros.



