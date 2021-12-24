The Euro is a reality rooted in most European countries, which have adopted the single currency since 2002. Countries such as Italy have chosen to make lire and euro “coexist” for a few months in order to facilitate adaptation by part of the population against a series of totally new coins and banknotes.

From 1 January 2002 the euro began to spread, and among the most recognizable banknotes, as well as those that represent the “smaller denomination” of the new currency, the 5 euro one stands out.

The minor cut

It has small dimensions, 120 × 62 millimeters and is blue / gray in color, and has architectural representations dating back to the late Roman / early medieval era. Like all the “big sisters”, the 5 euro banknote has numerous peculiarities in terms of consistency and chromatic composition so as to discourage counterfeiters as much as possible.

The 5 euro was also the first banknote of the Union subject to restyling: in 2013, in fact, this denomination made its debut as regards the second series, called Europe, which features larger numbers and new security models. This new series of 5 euros went into circulation as of May 2, 2013.

If you have this 5 euro banknote you are rich: PHOTO

All Union banknotes have the same representations for each user country, unlike coins. However, it is possible to find extremely rare specimens, just look at the serial number.

For example, if it has numbers that are all the same, regardless of what the initial letter is, we are dealing with a unique example, and if it is in excellent condition it can be worth up to several thousand euros. The same goes for serial numbers that show a complete number sequence such as 12345678.

Banknotes are even rarer Specimen, printed in a very limited number of copies for the president of the European National Bank or for relevant political figures. These are recognizable by the striking red “Specimen” lettering that stands out on the surface.

One of these 5 euros can be worth between 500 and 1500 euros, depending on the conditions.



