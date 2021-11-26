if you have this coin … – Libero Quotidiano





There are coins that, even if no longer in circulation, boast immense value. This is the case of the 500 lire which due to its characteristics is practically impossible to forget. A fortiori those that have an imperfection. Many, sold on the Ebay platform, have the classic appearance with the Repubblica and Quirinale square on the facades. Yet the image, as a whole, appears decentralized. One small mistake though worth a treasure: 2,800 euros.



Videos on this topic

Same goes for the 2 thousand copies of the 2 euro coin minted by the Principality of Monaco in 2007 in honor and remembrance of Grace Kelly. Each single piece can be worth between 2 thousand and 2,500 euros. The reason? They are coins of superior quality, with obvious consequences on their price.



Videos on this topic

Not to mention the 1 cent coin which is worth a fortune. It sounds strange but it’s all true. Collectors are even willing to offer $ 50,000 (just over 44 thousand euros) for the coin with an oak on it. The latter was made with the steel of 10 cent coins, so the color is not copper but yellow. And whoever finds it in his wallet is very lucky indeed.











