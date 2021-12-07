If you have used this App your data may have been sold

You know Life360? The App is found on the most used mobile platforms in the world and is renowned for being very useful for the protection of the people we care about. Using it you can keep an eye on the movements of the family, all connected to each other.

The software is still up and running and counts for more 33 million users worldwide. This catchment area would appeal to anyone and today we know what the company has sold the data on the location of its customers to brokers who, in turn, have resold them to third parties.

These heavy accusations were made by two former employees, who added that the sale of such data is a major source of income for the company. The information is even considered precious due to the high accuracy of the shared data.

These words have not been disproved by the current CEO of Life360, but not even confirmed. Furthermore, says the CEO, the data collected from users is a business model that allows you to keep the services free to continue to preserve security and save many lives.

Among the third-party companies that purchase data from Life360 there are X-mode, Cuebiq, Arity and Safegraphe. The company also reports that, if investigations require it, it will disclose information about other entities that have an agreement to provide the data.

Finally, the company clarifies that the data is disclosed and that clients are likely not quite aware of how it is provided to brokers. In short, a great fuss is raising which once again puts us in front of a sad reality: when a service is almost or completely free, the price is unconsciously us.