If you keep waking up at 3am every night you may have one of these 5 problems

Do you often wake up at 3am every night without being able to go back to sleep? This phenomenon, wanting to leave out the theories of the Chinese clock, can be traced back to a series of problems, in particular these 5 conditions.

Waking up in the middle of the night it is absolutely not a rare phenomenon, indeed many people do it without even realizing it, perhaps because they fall asleep again easily.

Waking up every night at 3 failing to fall asleep can be traced back to a number of problems, such as light sleep cycles, stress or possible health changes. (Read also: Do ​​you always wake up at the same time at night? What does your body want to tell you)

If you find yourself awake at 3 in the morning only rarely you have nothing to worry about, but if it happens more regularly you may be suffering from insomnia. Trying to change your sleep habits, trying to relieve stress, or consulting with your doctor can all be solutions that could help you overcome this problem. (Also Read: Here’s How Your Nutrition Can Help You Get a Better Night’s Sleep)

But let’s try to understand what are the reasons why you may be suffering from these phases of insomnia.

It may be difficult to pinpoint the specific cause that is keeping you awake at night, but we list the ones that are the most common. Aside from the Chinese clock theory, here are some reasons why you may often wake up at 3am

Diabetes

Those suffering from diabetes tend to wake up almost every night at the same time, around 3 in the morning, and the cause is to be found in the sudden spikes in blood sugar and blood sugar levels. This phenomenon can happen for two reasons: theSomogyi effect or the phenomenon of dawn. To learn more about both and the differences read: If you always wake up at this time of night, you should check your blood sugar

Stress

The stress is the first cause to consider if the constant awakening at 3 am is a phenomenon you are experiencing for the first time. When you are under stress, your body activates what it is called sympathetic nervous systemwhich has a mainly stimulating and exciting function and is normally activated when we are experiencing stressful situations, leading to a increased heart rate And blood pressure. These bodily changes can make it difficult to go back to sleep.

Find out if there is anything in your life that is causing you anxiety or worry, especially in areas of your job, relationships, or health. Consult with your doctor to find the right therapy or lifestyle changes that can reduce stress.

Insomnia

The disturbance of insomnia it is a condition of dissatisfaction with the quantity or quality of sleep, characterized by difficulty in falling asleep or difficulty in staying asleep. A study of the Journal of Clinical Psychology that about 20% of the population suffers from insomnia, with percentages that increase among the older population, where they can even reach 40%. (Read also: Insomnia: the technique to fall asleep in just 120 seconds)

Aging

L’aging greatly affects the quality of sleep. As you get older, your habits change, you may be taking medications that alter your sleep cycles, and you may develop conditions such as insomnia. As you age, your sleep quality decreases as you spend less time in the deep sleep phase. Therefore, you are more prone to wake up due to external factors such as noise and light. Consult with your doctor if you think you are suffering from insomnia. If you think they are yours instead medications cause problems, your doctor may replace them or recommend others that help you sleep better.

Breathing problems

According to theChinese biological clockaccording to which every organ of our body has its own clock that signals the moment it is at its maximum functionality, i lungs they are organs that regenerate between 3 and 5 in the morning. If you wake up because you have symptoms such as coughing, sneezing, or nasal congestion, this could indicate that you have excess mucus or that you are probably following a poor diet that threatens the immune system.

Changing your lifestyle (using electronic devices less before bed, meditating, not drinking coffee in the evening, or trying not to sleep in the afternoon) may help you sleep better. See your doctor if you think you need professional help to improve your sleep habits.

