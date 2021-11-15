IF YOU LEAVE ME I DELETE YOU

by Simona Balduzzi

Original title: Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Country: USA

Year: 2004

Type: comedy, dramatic, sentimental, science fiction

Duration : 108 min

Subject : Charlie Kaufman, Michel Gonsry, Pierre Bismuth

Direction: Michel Gondry

Film script: Charlie Kaufman

Production: Anonymous Content, This Is That Productions

Distribution: Eagle Pictures

Photography: Ellen Kuras

Special effects: Drew Jiritano, Mark Dornfeld

Music: Jon Brion

Cast: Jim Carey, Kate Winslet, Tom Wilkinson, Mark Ruffalo, Elijah Wood, Thomas Jay Ryan, Kirsten Dunst, Jane Adams, David Cross

With 2 candidacies e a prize won ai Oscar, 4 nominations to the Golden Globes, 1 candidacy a SAG Awards, 1 to AFI Awards, “If you leave me I will delete you” (2004) cashed in at Box Office Italia 2.8 million euros . Directed by Michel Gondry, the film intrigues at least for the plot which, by awakening the metapsychic dimension, involves and fascinates the mind of the beholder. The filmmaker is known for “Human Nature” (2001), “The We and the I” (2012) And “Mood Indigo – The foam of the days” (2013), he deferred to the screenwriter Charlie Kaufman – “Being John Malkovich” (1999) And “The Orchid Thief” (2002) –to animate an original plot, which however reveals some gaps: the narrative structure appears excessively articulated and confuses the viewer to the last. Excellent photography (Ellen Kuras) and the attention to both details and sequence plans: the film manages to convey the moods of the protagonists, excellently interpreted by Jim Carey And Kate Winslet.

Plot

In a relationship that has now reached the heaviness of boredom, Clementine (Kate Winslet) decides to turn to an institute able to erase part of the memory in her clients: she would like to remove from her mind the memory of the love story lived with Joel (Jim Carey). When he finds out he chooses to do the same, both for revenge and for the deep disappointment he experiences, not being able to believe that Clementine has come to act against him in this way. The treatment brings back numerous childhood memories, especially in Joel; a decision taken in haste and in the wake of desperation, will take on a completely different turn with respect to the intent with which the two had undertaken this journey.