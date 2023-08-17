If You Like Bridgerton, You Can’t Miss The Buccaneers Series

New Apple TV+ Series, buccaneerscomes november 8 and inspired by latest novel from award winning author Pulitzer Prize, Edith Wharton.

This will be one of the great TV premieres for the rest of the year new vintage showthat tells the story of a american youth group who arrived London In 1870 Search Husband and make sure title nobility.

will star in the series Christine Froseth, Alisha Boe, Josie Tota, Aubrey Ibrag, Imogen Waterhouse and Mia Thrippleton, with Christina Hendrix. We don’t have an official trailer yet, but if you’re a fan of period storiesHe glamour of the past legacyYou have to set your alarm and prepare for the premiere buccaneers, Next, we tell you more about Inspiration behind the chain.

the novel that inspired buccaneers it’s never over

In 1938 was published original novel In which the series is inspired. it was written by edith wharton In 1937. That same year, Wharton passed away and left incomplete his work. however it was published and received mixed reviews by the press. original plot tells the story of a rich girl groups, which are sent London to participate in first season of 1870, In particular, the book tells the story of the wedding naan st georgeone of the americans Home with Duke Trevenik.

Author edith whartonlived during gilded age In New York, it was the time when history of the united statess (late) XIX century until soon twentieth century) where there was a lot of development Economic and a great accumulation of wealthis betweenGiants” Anything else Business men,

Inspired by what he saw in society, edith wrote some novels that reflected lifestyle of the privileged classes. are among his most popular works house of mirth, ethan froome And age of innocencethe job that gave him fiction pulitzer and it changed her first lady in history to win this category.

buccaneers This will not be the first time that we will see any of his story on screen. many of his novels Stayed customized to cinema, of them, film The Age of Innocence (1993)director Martin Scorsese and starring Daniel Day-Lewis, Winona Ryder and Michelle Pfeiffer.

