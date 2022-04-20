If you like hard games, don’t miss the top 7

The difficult games they are one of those things that the most demanding players are always looking for, and now that the vast majority of us have passed (and even twice) Elden Ring, we are all looking for new challenges with which to test ourselves.

We have made a selection of some of the hardest games currently availablewith the odd free game if you don’t have a lot of money available.

The 7 best difficult games with which to test yourself

saga souls

Okay, this is a bit of a cheat if you’ve played Elden Ring, and that’s because a good handful of players have beaten Miyazaki’s latest title. However, if Elden Ring is your first souls, you have 3 real games those to enjoy that are going to put you against the ropes.





If you have already beaten all 3 and want a challenge only suitable for the most dedicated players then we recommend that you try the no-hit challenge. Is about beat any of From’s games without getting hita very complicated challenge that will force you to learn the route from pe to pa to overcome it.

Ghosts ‘n Goblins

If you like side scrolling games, in Ghosts’n Goblins you will find a real challenge capable of driving the most painted crazy. It is a VERY demanding title that will force you to learn the levels and calculate each jump almost to the millimeter if you don’t want to die a million times.





The best is that You have several options to enjoy it: from the SNES version on the emulator available on Nintendo Switch to the remake called Ghosts’n Goblins Resurrection, available for Steam and Nintendo’s hybrid console. Whichever you play, we wish you the best of luck.

I wanna be the guy

Probably the game absolutely unfair and difficult from the whole list. It is a freeware title full of references to retro games in which you will have to advance through a series of levels full of traps, trolling, and enemies that will kill you at the slightest contact.





It is a VERY complicated challenge to overcome in which you will have to learn what exactly happens in each level to know how to advance. The bosses are a real delight, so if you like old platforms of infernal difficulty you can’t miss it.

download link

Cuphead

A true visual delight that fell in love with those who decided to try this complicated game. With a mix of levels of side scrolling and boss battlesthis title is one of those games that, simply because of its animations and its sound section, is worth enjoying.





It’s a game reasonably short (if you’re VERY good at it, you can blow it all in one afternoon), although if you want to get the best scores on each boss and level, you’re going to have to spend a good handful of hours on it.

Battletoads

For a long time, it was considered Battletoads as the epitome of difficult gamesand it is that the developers created a series of levels worthy of a madhouse in which it was necessary to learn each section by heart in order to overcome one of the most bad-tempered beat’em ups in history.





The main problem is that not available in the NES emulator on the Switch despite constant requests from the community. We will have to wait for them to add it or get a copy in the very expensive resale market…

Light blue

In January 2018, one of the most wonderful and complicated platforms in history was released, and despite the fact that Celeste has great accessibility options so that everyone can overcome it, it means a real challenge for those who decide to play it without helpto pure platforming.





Have you beaten the base game yet? Don’t worry, you still have the B-sides and the most complicated worlds, for which you will have to get all the collectibles. Prepare to suffer…

Jump King

We have left Jump King as the last title on the list, one of those rabidly simple proposals in terms of mechanics that, however, pose a challenge for those who try to overcome it. The game punishes mistakes a LOTand getting to the princess on duty is going to cost you sweat and tears.





If you have managed to overcome the main route, do not worry: you have a number of absolutely crazy free DLCs that introduce new mechanics only suitable for those who are willing to fall once, and again, and again…