Entertainment

If you like Lily Collins, you can’t miss this movie

Photo of James James22 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read

The actress Lily Collins Little by little, she has become one of the figures of the red N company, being the protagonist of different titles that have become undisputed successes, such as Emily in Paris. But, this is not the only project of hers on her platform, but it is also part of another movie on Netflix that you cannot miss.

Source: Instagram @lilyjcollins

Is that Lily Collins It is part of several movies that are available in the Netflix catalog; however, one of them reached the streaming platform in 2022 and is already emerging as one of the hits of the moment.

Source link

Photo of James James22 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read

Related Articles

Jennifer Lopez, more in love than ever, declares her love for Ben Affleck in a romantic video

20 seconds ago

This would be Selena Quintanilla’s favorite car today

10 mins ago

Peruvian shamans perform a ritual to neutralize the Australian team

11 mins ago

This is the SONG with which Ángela Aguilar congratulated Pepe Aguilar on Father’s Day | VIDEO

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button