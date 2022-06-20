If you like Lily Collins, you can’t miss this movie

The actress Lily Collins Little by little, she has become one of the figures of the red N company, being the protagonist of different titles that have become undisputed successes, such as Emily in Paris. But, this is not the only project of hers on her platform, but it is also part of another movie on Netflix that you cannot miss.

Is that Lily Collins It is part of several movies that are available in the Netflix catalog; however, one of them reached the streaming platform in 2022 and is already emerging as one of the hits of the moment.

We are talking about the film fruits of the wind, originally titled as Windfall. It is a production that was directed by Charlie McDowell, and also with a cast made up of other figures such as Jason Segel and Jesse Plemons.

Fruits of the Wind is a gripping thriller that revolves around the story of a man who makes the decision to break into a billionaire’s vacation home. When he arrives at the place, it is empty. But everything will start to go wrong when the owners of the house arrive at the last minute.

But, beyond the story of the film that has Lily Collins in its cast a plot marked by the inequality of wealth and; According to specialized critics, the filmmaker in charge of the film managed to direct it successfully, achieving a tense but comically absurd and interesting story.