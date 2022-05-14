Entertainment

If you like Omar Sy, you can’t miss this movie in which he stars and is all the rage on Netflix

The actor Omar Si, the protagonist of Lupin, became a celebrity with his interpretation of the famous thief becoming popular throughout the world. But, his talent was not relegated to that alone and now he has come back recharged with a new product.

Is about incompatible 2, which shortly after its premiere has become one of the films most chosen by users when it was added to the catalog last Friday, May 6. The film is directed by Louis Letterier, The next director of Fast and Furious.

