If you like Omar Sy, you can’t miss this movie in which he stars and is all the rage on Netflix

The actor Omar Si, the protagonist of Lupin, became a celebrity with his interpretation of the famous thief becoming popular throughout the world. But, his talent was not relegated to that alone and now he has come back recharged with a new product.

Is about incompatible 2, which shortly after its premiere has become one of the films most chosen by users when it was added to the catalog last Friday, May 6. The film is directed by Louis Letterier, The next director of Fast and Furious.

In this case, Yesstars in a French production that is precisely a sequel to the 2012 film Across the Tracks. The plot mixes comedy and action and focuses on the story of two policemen who, despite not getting along, must work together in A case.

Forced to re-team after a decade, two mismatched police officers investigate a murder in a divided French city, where a larger conspiracy looms.

While the cast of incompatible 2 is made up of Omar Sy, Laurent Lafitte, Izïa Higelin, Dimitri Storoge, Stéphane Pezerat, Jo Prestia, Flavie Pean, Catalina Schaub Abkarian, David Ban, Lea Dauvergne, and Sylvia Berge.

It is worth mentioning that this is a new opportunity in which the actor omar sywho rose to worldwide fame for his role in the series Lupine, and Laurent Lafitte, he returns to stage all his potential to be once again one of the most chosen.