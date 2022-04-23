If you like retro video games, you’ll love this new title inspired by Mega Man Battle Network

Share

EndCycle VS is a deck-building roguelike game that features different game modes.

Retro is in fashion and video games are no exception, and good proof of this is that in recent years the Google Play Store has been filled with emulators for consoles as iconic as the Game Boy or the Nintendo 3DS.

If you are a fan of retro video games, we bring you good news since a new game inspired by the classic Mega Man Battle Network has just arrived on Android.

EndCycle VS is now available on the Play Store

EndCycle VS is a roguelike deck building game that was already available on Steam, but has now officially arrived on Android. This title is inspired by the legendary game Mega Man Battle Network and just like in this one, in EndCycle VS you will have to create the best deck of cards possible to face your enemies and be victorious, since these will determine the type of attack of your characters.

To start building your deck, you’ll have access to three sets of four cards for your spells and attacks and, as you win battles, you will get best cards to create a more powerful deck.

EndCycle VS has several game modes apart from the normal mode: a single player roguelike mode in which you will keep playing until they kill you and a multiplayer mode in which you will face players from all over the world.

EndCycle VS is a completely free game with advertisingbut if you want to unlock all its features, such as mod support, you will have to go through the checkout and make a single payment of 4.99 eurosan amount that you can pay using the balance you have accumulated in Google Rewards before it expires.

