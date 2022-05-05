If you like Selena Gómez, you can’t miss this two-hour movie in which she shines

international artist, Selena Gomez, has shown clear signs of his enormous talent and in his young age he has starred in numerous films. But, there is one of them in which she stands out and shines like never before.

Is about The Dead Don’t Diewhich only lasts two hours and was released on June 14, 2019 in USA and now it is one of the most viewed movies on Netflix after landing on the service in the middle of March.

“A celestial event raises the dead in the normally placid town of Centerville, a situation that the police chief and his assistant struggle to control,” explains the official synopsis of The Dead Don’t Die.

In addition, the cast is made up of outstanding figures such as Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Tom Waits, Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Selena Gomez, Austin Butler, Luka Sabbat, Rosie Perez, RZA, and Larry Fessenden.

Source: Netflix.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that at the time of its premiere, The dead don’t die received mixed reviews from the specialized press. Some specialists praised the story; while others criticized everything from the performances to the script considering it unfunny.